Saudi, UAE ministers assure of 'full support' for resolving Kashmir situation: ISPR

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Ahmed Al Jubeir and UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan have assured complete support of both their countries "to resolve the situation created by India's unilateral steps in occupied Kashmir", the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

The assurance was given during the visiting ministers' meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

According to the military's media wing, matters of mutual interest including growing bilateral ties and the security situation in the region were discussed.

The foreign ministers appreciated Pakistan's role for peace and stability in the region. In turn, Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan is proud of its "special strategic and brotherly relationship" with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The ministers had called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday.

Prime Minister Imran apprised the visiting foreign ministers of the situation arising from New Delhi’s illegal and unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir, stating that the international community has the responsibility to urge India to halt and reverse its illegal actions and aggressive policies and postures.

The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s deep concern over the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in India-held Kashmir because of the month-long complete lockdown and communications blackout in the occupied territory.