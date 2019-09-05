FIA Cybercrime Wing arrests 2 men in Karachi for harassment and extortion

The Federal investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing (CCW) Karachi on Thursday arrested two men for their alleged involvement in harassment and extortion by use of images of a woman.

A team constituted by deputy director of CCW Karachi, after the complaint of the victim, arrested the two men and registered a first investigation report against them under sections 20, 21 and 24 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA) and sections 109 and 419 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A technical investigation team successfully identified the two accused person and found them in possession of many objectionable images and videos of the victim.

According to the victim, the primary accused "physically harassed" her, allegedly extorted a total of Rs87,000 from her via Easypaisa and threatened to release the objectionable content to her father.

The CCW investigation team, upon the initial technical analysis of digital and social media accounts of both of the accused men, found that both culprits stored and spread the images over social media.

The primary accused not only stored the images on his google drive and email, he also uploaded them on pornographic websites and shared them with different people.

Meanwhile, the second accused shared the images with various people via Instagram. The images and videos found in possession of the primary accused were also shared with hundreds of people via WhatsApp groups, according to the team.