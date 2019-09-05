DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India declares Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed as terrorists under new law

AP | Dawn.comSeptember 05, 2019

Email

India officially declared Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Masood Azhar (right) and Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (left) as terrorists under a new law. — Photos courtesy agencies
India officially declared Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Masood Azhar (right) and Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (left) as terrorists under a new law. — Photos courtesy agencies

India has declared Masood Azhar, leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, chief of the banned Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), as terrorists under a new law.

The Indian home ministry named the two as terrorists under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act.

The new law empowers the government to designate an individual as a terrorist if he is found committing, preparing for, promoting or involved in an act of terror. The designation can lead to their arrest, a freezing of assets and a ban on leaving the country.

In a post shared on Twitter, in-charge of South Asia affairs at the US State Department Alice G. Wells commended India for utilising legal authorities to designate "four notorious terrorists".

"We stand with India and commend it for utilising new legal authorities to designate four notorious terrorists: Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Dawood Ibrahim. This new law expands possibilities for joint #USIndia efforts to combat scourge of terrorism."

In February, Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had warned Pakistan to deliver on its commitments to curb terror financing and money laundering.

Risks to the global financial system have virtually put the country’s entire machinery into an aggressive mode to show tangible progress within two months of the warning.

Read: Govt plans decisive crackdown on militant outfits

While the meetings were taking place, the government announced a ban on JuD and Falah-i-Insanyat Foundation to address the concerns raised by India that Pakistan supported these and six similar organisations, including JeM or at least considered them low-risk entities.

Earlier this year, Saeed was booked in more than a dozen cases and arrested on July 17 by counter-terrorism forces in a terror financing case.

Saeed is accused by India and Washington of being the mastermind of the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks, and both have previously declared him a global terrorist with the US announcing a $10 million bounty on his head.

Azhar's name has already been placed by the United Nations on a sanctions blacklist in May after China removed its objection to his listing. India had been seeking Azhar’s listing since 2016 but a renewed push came after the February 14 Pulwama attack on the Central Reserve Police Force in occupied Kashmir, which was claimed by the JeM.

Read: JeM chief Masood Azhar added to UN terror list after China removes objections

The UN imposed a travel ban and freeze on Azhar's assets as well as an arms embargo.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No power is unfettered

No power is unfettered

The government’s sole defence was that it enjoyed the requisite power to recall the judges.

Editorial

September 05, 2019

GIDC ordinance withdrawal

AFTER approving the draft of the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess amendment ordinance in a cabinet meeting, then...
September 05, 2019

By ordinance alone

THE opposition has once again slammed the government over its preoccupation with ruling by ordinances. In the latest...
Updated September 05, 2019

Medical waste

The tide is bringing with it several blood vials and open syringes to the shoreline.
Updated September 04, 2019

Reality and rhetoric

To PM Imran’s credit, this was not the first time he has spoken of the dangers of imposing a war on the subcontinent.
September 04, 2019

Torture in custody

DIFFERING only in a few particulars, suspicious custodial deaths continue to occur in a sickening, never-ending ...
September 04, 2019

Preserving history

SITUATED in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood, the Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir is believed to be 1,500...