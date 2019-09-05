DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan ranked least competitive country in travel, tourism in South Asia

Amin AhmedUpdated September 05, 2019

Email

Pakistan remains the least competitive country in South Asia when it comes to travel and tourism, according to the Travel and Tourism Competitive Report published by the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. — Photo by Maha Qasim/File
Pakistan remains the least competitive country in South Asia when it comes to travel and tourism, according to the Travel and Tourism Competitive Report published by the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. — Photo by Maha Qasim/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan remains the least competitive country in South Asia when it comes to travel and tourism, according to the Travel and Tourism Competitive Report published by the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

The report placed Pakistan at the bottom of the Asia-Pacific Travel and Tourism (T&T) Competitive Index 2019 rankings. Pakistan ranked 121 this year out of 140 countries against 124 in 2017.

The report emphasised that Pakistan still required substantial improvement in competitiveness to move up in rank and out of the bottom quartile.

In its pillar snapshot for Asia-Pacific region, the report said Pakistan was the most improved country in terms of human resources and labour market, whereas Singapore was the top scorer in this area.

Japan remains Asia’s most competitive travel and tourism economy, ranking fourth globally, recently witnessing a boom in international tourist arrivals and receipts. China is by far the largest travel and tourism economy in Asia-Pacific and 13th most competitive globally. The Philippines has shown improvement, moving up four places to rank 75 globally.

S. Asia is the only sub-region in Asia-Pacific to score below the global average for T&T competitiveness. Its strongest advantage relative to the global average comes from its price competitiveness and natural and cultural resources.

According to the report, S. Asia ranks low for infrastructure, with underdeveloped tourist service infrastructure representing its greatest relative disadvantage. Low ICT readiness, international openness, safety and security and health and hygiene are other key weaknesses.

However, S. Asia also experienced one of the fastest rates of improvement since the last edition of the report, including the greatest sub-region percentage jump in scores on ICT readiness.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ransome
Sep 05, 2019 11:15am

And India place at 34th

Recommend 0
Krish Jalan
Sep 05, 2019 11:17am

India ranks 34th...

Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 05, 2019 11:31am

That fastest rate is due to India's data.

Recommend 0
Mohit(US)
Sep 05, 2019 11:32am

India's rank improved by 6 to reach 34.

Recommend 0
R
Sep 05, 2019 11:33am

India at 34 from last 40

Recommend 0
Sandip
Sep 05, 2019 11:39am

Nothing new

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No power is unfettered

No power is unfettered

The government’s sole defence was that it enjoyed the requisite power to recall the judges.

Editorial

September 05, 2019

GIDC ordinance withdrawal

AFTER approving the draft of the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess amendment ordinance in a cabinet meeting, then...
September 05, 2019

By ordinance alone

THE opposition has once again slammed the government over its preoccupation with ruling by ordinances. In the latest...
Updated September 05, 2019

Medical waste

The tide is bringing with it several blood vials and open syringes to the shoreline.
Updated September 04, 2019

Reality and rhetoric

To PM Imran’s credit, this was not the first time he has spoken of the dangers of imposing a war on the subcontinent.
September 04, 2019

Torture in custody

DIFFERING only in a few particulars, suspicious custodial deaths continue to occur in a sickening, never-ending ...
September 04, 2019

Preserving history

SITUATED in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood, the Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir is believed to be 1,500...