DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Polio cases surface in Balochistan, KP

Ikram JunaidiUpdated September 05, 2019

Email

ISLAMABAD: Two more polio cases have been reported, one each from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the tally for the current year to 60.

The tally is five times higher than last year’s and 7.5 times higher than in 2017.

An official of the Polio Virology Labora­tory at the National Institute of Health (NIH), requesting anonymity, said that the case from Balochistan was reported from Gulistan region of Qilla Abdullah district.

“The child who has been paralysed, due to polio virus, is a 17-month-old-boy and not a single dose of vaccine was administered to him as his uncle and grandfather were refusing on religious grounds,” he said.

“Unfortunately we have been facing severe resistance in the area and in April this year two female polio workers were murdered there. We have been considering seeking support of the Army to ensure vaccination in the area,” he said.

Parents refused to get their children vaccinated in two cases reported on Wednesday

He said that second case was reported from Lakki Marwat where a five-month-old girl had been infected with the virus of the crippling disease.

“Investigation shows that it was also a case of refusal as parents had kept markers at their home and used to mark the fingers of child on first day of polio campaign to show that child was already vaccinated,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Babar bin Atta, confirmed that two more polio cases were reported from Balochistan and KP.

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus and mainly affects children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease.

Every time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased. Repeated immunisations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free.

There are only two countries in the world, Pakistan and Afghanistan, where polio cases are being reported. Pakistan remains under a polio-linked travel restriction imposed by the World Health Organisation due to which, since 2014, every person travelling abroad has to carry a polio vaccination certificate.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2019

Polio Virus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No power is unfettered

No power is unfettered

The government’s sole defence was that it enjoyed the requisite power to recall the judges.

Editorial

September 05, 2019

GIDC ordinance withdrawal

AFTER approving the draft of the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess amendment ordinance in a cabinet meeting, then...
September 05, 2019

By ordinance alone

THE opposition has once again slammed the government over its preoccupation with ruling by ordinances. In the latest...
September 05, 2019

Medical waste

WHEN Karachi resident Shaneira Akram went for a morning stroll along the Clifton beach on Tuesday, she was shocked ...
Updated September 04, 2019

Reality and rhetoric

To PM Imran’s credit, this was not the first time he has spoken of the dangers of imposing a war on the subcontinent.
September 04, 2019

Torture in custody

DIFFERING only in a few particulars, suspicious custodial deaths continue to occur in a sickening, never-ending ...
September 04, 2019

Preserving history

SITUATED in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood, the Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir is believed to be 1,500...