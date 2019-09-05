DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hospital footage confirms ATM thief Salahuddin was brought dead

Irfanul HaqUpdated September 05, 2019

Email

The suspect was arrested in Rahim Yar Khan when he was caught stealing from an ATM machine and he was reported dead the very next day. — YouTube screengrab/File
The suspect was arrested in Rahim Yar Khan when he was caught stealing from an ATM machine and he was reported dead the very next day. — YouTube screengrab/File

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The latest footage released by the Shaikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) confirms that ATM thief Salahuddin Ayubi was brought to the health facility dead.

The CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media shows that Ayubi was brought to the hospital on a stretcher on Saturday night at 9:48pm. Policemen brought Ayubi handcuffed to the medical ward where doctors declared him dead.

Thereafter, the footage shows, the policemen took his body to the postmortem building. Later, after 3am, the body of Ayubi was again brought to the emergency block for X-ray and the process was completed.

SZMCH focal person Rana Ilyas Ahmed confirmed that the hospital administration had released the footage.

A resident of Gujranwala, the suspect was arrested in Rahim Yar Khan when he was caught stealing from an ATM machine and he was reported dead the very next day. Police registered a murder case against City A-Division SHO Mehmoodul Hassan and investigation officers – Sub-Inspector Shafaat Ali and Assistant Sub-Inspector Matloob Hussain – on the complaint of Ayubi’s father Afzaal.

Afzaal on Wednesday alleged that his son was subjected to brutal torture by police. His counsel Usama Khawar Ghuman shared with Dawn the video clip of Ayubi’s father in which he said he was not satisfied with the postmortem report. He urged Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Lahore High Court chief justice to investigate the case and give exemplary punishment to the policemen involved in the murder.

He further demanded that an inquiry should be conducted in Lahore because he had no trust in Rahim Yar Khan police.

In a related development, the Rahim Yar Khan district police officer has written a memorandum to a sessions judge and requested that a judicial inquiry be conducted by a magistrate.

Police spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa, in a statement, urged the public not to doubt the sincerity of police in pursuing the case and wait for the report of the judicial inquiry. He said the officials who were nominated in the FIR, had been suspended from service.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shahzad
Sep 05, 2019 10:53am

Where is Suo Motu?

Recommend 0
Awais
Sep 05, 2019 10:58am

Very sadly the law of the country is not the same for the entire society. Police have no right to beat the people to death, how can we change this attitude? There is a huge gap in the skill set of the policy of all provinces on the investigation front. I would request the government to hire educated candidates for investigation and send them for training to other countries to develop their skill set. Police need major rehabilitation both on the skill set and remuneration side; just like the army. Police are a major component of our society and we cannot just leave them unattended and untrimmed. Justice delayed is justice denied and it will create restlessness in the general public and then they will take justice in their own hands. This we have already witnessed in the shape of lynching and killing the criminals by the hand of the general public. I would request government to take abrupt decisions to make things in order or this fire will also engulf them.

Recommend 0
Shaikh
Sep 05, 2019 11:03am

This is cruel, police have no right to torture someone so badly. Arrest the culprits and charge them with murder. IG Police should publicly apologize for this and the CM should wakes up and take action for the reforms in police so this heinous crime is never repeated. PM should take exemplary actions too.

Recommend 0
Amjad
Sep 05, 2019 11:13am

Why the police men responsible for the murder are simply suspended? why don't you put them behind the bars? The routine Police brutalities on the poor people and extortions from the common people show that we need a completely new system and dismantle the existing system and replace all the existing police force. No other reform strategy can work.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 05, 2019 11:29am

Police brutality, unilateralism, barbaric killings, eccentricity and self-centeredness at its peak in this tragic case of custodial killing by the Punjab provincial police people, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No power is unfettered

No power is unfettered

The government’s sole defence was that it enjoyed the requisite power to recall the judges.

Editorial

September 05, 2019

GIDC ordinance withdrawal

AFTER approving the draft of the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess amendment ordinance in a cabinet meeting, then...
September 05, 2019

By ordinance alone

THE opposition has once again slammed the government over its preoccupation with ruling by ordinances. In the latest...
Updated September 05, 2019

Medical waste

The tide is bringing with it several blood vials and open syringes to the shoreline.
Updated September 04, 2019

Reality and rhetoric

To PM Imran’s credit, this was not the first time he has spoken of the dangers of imposing a war on the subcontinent.
September 04, 2019

Torture in custody

DIFFERING only in a few particulars, suspicious custodial deaths continue to occur in a sickening, never-ending ...
September 04, 2019

Preserving history

SITUATED in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood, the Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir is believed to be 1,500...