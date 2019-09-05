Hospital footage confirms ATM thief Salahuddin was brought dead
RAHIM YAR KHAN: The latest footage released by the Shaikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) confirms that ATM thief Salahuddin Ayubi was brought to the health facility dead.
The CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media shows that Ayubi was brought to the hospital on a stretcher on Saturday night at 9:48pm. Policemen brought Ayubi handcuffed to the medical ward where doctors declared him dead.
Thereafter, the footage shows, the policemen took his body to the postmortem building. Later, after 3am, the body of Ayubi was again brought to the emergency block for X-ray and the process was completed.
SZMCH focal person Rana Ilyas Ahmed confirmed that the hospital administration had released the footage.
A resident of Gujranwala, the suspect was arrested in Rahim Yar Khan when he was caught stealing from an ATM machine and he was reported dead the very next day. Police registered a murder case against City A-Division SHO Mehmoodul Hassan and investigation officers – Sub-Inspector Shafaat Ali and Assistant Sub-Inspector Matloob Hussain – on the complaint of Ayubi’s father Afzaal.
Afzaal on Wednesday alleged that his son was subjected to brutal torture by police. His counsel Usama Khawar Ghuman shared with Dawn the video clip of Ayubi’s father in which he said he was not satisfied with the postmortem report. He urged Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Lahore High Court chief justice to investigate the case and give exemplary punishment to the policemen involved in the murder.
He further demanded that an inquiry should be conducted in Lahore because he had no trust in Rahim Yar Khan police.
In a related development, the Rahim Yar Khan district police officer has written a memorandum to a sessions judge and requested that a judicial inquiry be conducted by a magistrate.
Police spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa, in a statement, urged the public not to doubt the sincerity of police in pursuing the case and wait for the report of the judicial inquiry. He said the officials who were nominated in the FIR, had been suspended from service.
Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2019
Where is Suo Motu?
Very sadly the law of the country is not the same for the entire society. Police have no right to beat the people to death, how can we change this attitude? There is a huge gap in the skill set of the policy of all provinces on the investigation front. I would request the government to hire educated candidates for investigation and send them for training to other countries to develop their skill set. Police need major rehabilitation both on the skill set and remuneration side; just like the army. Police are a major component of our society and we cannot just leave them unattended and untrimmed. Justice delayed is justice denied and it will create restlessness in the general public and then they will take justice in their own hands. This we have already witnessed in the shape of lynching and killing the criminals by the hand of the general public. I would request government to take abrupt decisions to make things in order or this fire will also engulf them.
This is cruel, police have no right to torture someone so badly. Arrest the culprits and charge them with murder. IG Police should publicly apologize for this and the CM should wakes up and take action for the reforms in police so this heinous crime is never repeated. PM should take exemplary actions too.
Why the police men responsible for the murder are simply suspended? why don't you put them behind the bars? The routine Police brutalities on the poor people and extortions from the common people show that we need a completely new system and dismantle the existing system and replace all the existing police force. No other reform strategy can work.
Police brutality, unilateralism, barbaric killings, eccentricity and self-centeredness at its peak in this tragic case of custodial killing by the Punjab provincial police people, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.