DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Country to observe Sept 6 as Defence, Kashmir Solidarity Day

Dawn.comSeptember 04, 2019

Email

Friday would mark the 54th anniversary of the 1965 Pakistan-India war. — AFP/File
Friday would mark the 54th anniversary of the 1965 Pakistan-India war. — AFP/File

A notification from the interior ministry announced on Wednesday that offices across the country will be closed by 3pm on September 6 in order to observe Defence Day.

The day will also be observed as the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the notification said. The day's activities will also include visiting the families of martyrs as well as monuments built in their memory, it added.

Friday would mark the 54th anniversary of the 1965 Pakistan-India war. The day is observed with traditional zeal across the country and special ceremonies are held to honour the martyrs of the war.

This year, the nation will also express solidarity with residents of India-occupied Kashmir, who have been under lockdown for the past month. The Indian government had placed Kashmiri leaders under house arrest and imposed a strict curfew and communications blackout in the region before it repealed Article 370 of the constitution, revoking occupied Kashmir's special status.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Exiting Afghanistan

Exiting Afghanistan

It is still unclear what kind of political setup the Taliban would be willing to work within.

Editorial

Updated September 04, 2019

Reality and rhetoric

To PM Imran’s credit, this was not the first time he has spoken of the dangers of imposing a war on the subcontinent.
September 04, 2019

Torture in custody

DIFFERING only in a few particulars, suspicious custodial deaths continue to occur in a sickening, never-ending ...
September 04, 2019

Preserving history

SITUATED in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood, the Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir is believed to be 1,500...
September 03, 2019

Dengue outbreak

ONCE again, Peshawar is infested with disease-carrying mosquitoes. In the past month alone, 1,200 cases of dengue...
September 03, 2019

Domestic cricket revamp

CRITICS and knowledgeable fans have taken the Pakistan Cricket Board’s recently unveiled, comprehensive plan to...