Suspected ATM robber was subjected to torture by police, says lawyer

Malik Irfanul HaqSeptember 04, 2019

Lawyer of Salahuddin Ayubi's father says that the deceased's body had bruises which were "clear evidence" of torture. — Youtube screengrab/File
The father of Salahuddin Ayubi — a suspected ATM robber who died in police custody — alleged on Wednesday that his son was subjected to brutal torture by officials of Rahim Yar Khan's City A-Division police station.

Ayubi was arrested by police in Rahim Yar Khan for allegedly robbing an ATM last week and was reported dead on Sunday. On Monday, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against City A-Division's Station House Officer Mehmoodul Hassan and investigation officers Sub-Inspector Shafaat Ali and Assistant Sub-Inspector Matloob Hussain on the complaint of Ayubi's father Mohammad Afzaal, who said that his son was mentally challenged.

Earlier today, Afzaal's legal representative Usama Khawar Ghuman shared with Dawn pictures of Ayubi's body in which multiple bruises could be seen on the deceased's arms and legs. The lawyer insisted that the bruises were "clear evidence" of torture. The pictures were taken before Ayubi was buried in Kamoke, a city in Gujranwala district, Ghuman said.

The lawyer regretted that the officials nominated in the FIR were still roaming free but said that they would "knock at every door" to get justice. He expressed hope that Ayubi's case would end the "cruel culture" of police brutality.

Meanwhile, the district police officer of Rahim Yar Khan wrote a memorandum to a sessions judge and requested that a judicial inquiry of the matter be conducted by a magistrate.

Police spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa, in a statement, urged the public not to "doubt the sincerity of the police" and wait for the report of the judicial inquiry. He said that the officials who were nominated in the FIR had been suspended and added that "if [police] had mala fide intentions, they could have hidden Salahuddin's body and announced that he had escaped."

"The police did not cover up [the matter]," the statement added.

A video of Ayubi, a resident of Gujranwala, had gone viral on social media a few days ago in which he could be seen breaking into an ATM in Faisalabad and sticking his tongue out in jest at both the camera in the corner of the booth and the one installed in the machine itself.

He was arrested in Rahim Yar Khan last week after he was allegedly caught stealing from an ATM machine. According to Randhawa, Ayubi was behaving like a "mad man" in lockup when he suddenly became unwell. He said that the man was unconscious when he was shifted to the emergency ward of Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

