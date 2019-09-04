DAWN.COM

September 04, 2019

6 'IS militants' killed in security operation in Quetta: police

Syed Ali ShahUpdated September 04, 2019

Security forces on Wednesday shot dead six militants in an intelligence-based operation in Quetta's Eastern Bypass area. — Reuters/File
At least six militants were killed by security forces on Wednesday in an intelligence-based operation in Quetta's Eastern Bypass area.

Balochistan Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt while confirming the development said that the suspects belonged to the militant Islamic State group.

During the operation, one official of the Balochistan Constabulary was martyred and eight others from the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) were injured, one of whom is said to be critical, the police chief said.

According to a Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) official, intelligence agencies along with ATF and CTD personnel conducted a raid early in the morning today during which an exchange of fire between the militants and security officials took place.

As a result of the operation that lasted nearly six hours, CTD recovered a large quantity of weapons and explosives from the militants.

According to IGP Butt, a female was among the militants killed. He said that their bodies have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for post-mortem examination.

Another security official, who declined to be named, said the dead militants were involved in a series of targeted killings and bomb explosions in Balochistan.

Following the operation, a large contingent of police and other security personnel was deployed to the compound where the raid took place.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani expressed satisfaction over the successful operation conducted by security forces and congratulated the team that took part in it.

