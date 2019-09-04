DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Srinagar mayor placed under house arrest following comments on occupied Kashmir

Dawn.comSeptember 04, 2019

Email

The mayor of occupied Kashmir's biggest city Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu, was put under house arrest on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy Junaid Azam Mattu Twitter
The mayor of occupied Kashmir's biggest city Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu, was put under house arrest on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy Junaid Azam Mattu Twitter

The mayor of occupied Kashmir's biggest city Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu, was put under house arrest on Tuesday for criticising New Delhi's decision to revoke Article 370 and for saying that many people were unable to communicate with their families due to the lockdown, Indian news website The Quint reported.

According to NDTV, Mattu was placed under house arrest after returning from Delhi, where he had gone for medical treatment. The report added that the mayor's movement had previously been restricted following the Indian government's decision to unilaterally revoke Article 370 of its constitution, which granted special autonomy to occupied Kashmir.

Prior to being placed under house arrest, in an interview with NDTV on Monday, Mattu had said that "while there may not be any bodies littering the streets of Kashmir", it would be "highly unrealistic" to assume that it had returned to normal.

"Containing a sentiment in the aftermath of a radical decision by enforcing a clampdown doesn't mean that the situation is normal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's policy of detainment seems to be a purely operational one," he was quoted as saying.

"There are still a lot of families that haven't been able to communicate with their loved ones," the mayor added.

According to NDTV, Mattu had said that repealing the special status of occupied Kashmir had caused an "existential crisis because it formed the very basis of its [the region's] identity".

"We have always lived with a very palpable threat of violence, that's not a new scenario. But to use that to justify the withdrawal of fundamental rights [...] that's at the very core of alienation in Kashmir," he said in the interview.

Before India's ruling BJP stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy on August 5, the Indian government had imposed curfew-like restrictions in the restive region while sending in tens of thousands of additional troops. Former Indian-occupied Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were also placed under house arrest.

Hours after the revocation, Abdullah, Mufti, as well as Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari, were arrested.

The crippling lockdown in the region has now entered its 31st day.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Exiting Afghanistan

Exiting Afghanistan

It is still unclear what kind of political setup the Taliban would be willing to work within.

Editorial

Updated September 04, 2019

Reality and rhetoric

To PM Imran’s credit, this was not the first time he has spoken of the dangers of imposing a war on the subcontinent.
September 04, 2019

Torture in custody

DIFFERING only in a few particulars, suspicious custodial deaths continue to occur in a sickening, never-ending ...
September 04, 2019

Preserving history

SITUATED in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood, the Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir is believed to be 1,500...
September 03, 2019

Dengue outbreak

ONCE again, Peshawar is infested with disease-carrying mosquitoes. In the past month alone, 1,200 cases of dengue...
September 03, 2019

Domestic cricket revamp

CRITICS and knowledgeable fans have taken the Pakistan Cricket Board’s recently unveiled, comprehensive plan to...