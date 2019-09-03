Thousands march to Indian High Commission in London as occupied Kashmir lockdown enters 30th day

Thousands of protesters have taken out a rally in London to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, as a crippling lockdown imposed by the Indian government in the occupied region since revoking its special status entered its 30th day on Tuesday.

A protester carries a placard inscribed with a slogan equating Modi with Hitler. — Photo by Atika Rehman

More than 5,000 protesters assembled at Parliament Square in the British capital and marched to the Indian High Commission to protest Kashmiris' oppression at the hands of Indian security forces.

A number of local and Kashmiri organisations had called on activists and supporters from all over England to come to London and join the protest against the revocation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which granted special autonomy to occupied Kashmir.

Protesters carrying placards and waving Kashmir flags chanted slogans of "Terrorist terrorist, Modi is a terrorist!" and "Hum cheen kay lain gay — azaadi!" (We will take by force — freedom!). Some protesters also reportedly hurled eggs and tomatoes at the high commission's building.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed at the scene to prevent any violence.

Geo News' reporter in London Murtaza Ali Shah said on Twitter that today's protest drew a bigger crowd than the demonstration on August 15, when thousands had protested outside India House on what was also India's independence day.

The Indian government had imposed a strict security lockdown and communications blackout in occupied Kashmir just before it repealed Article 370 of the constitution on August 5. Extra troops were posted in the region, which is already heavily militarised, and Kashmiri leaders and activists were arrested.

The lockdown and communications blackout is still in place a month later, despite the Indian government's claim of having eased some restrictions.