DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Thousands march to Indian High Commission in London as occupied Kashmir lockdown enters 30th day

Atika Rehman | Dawn.comUpdated September 03, 2019

Email

Protesters chant slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi in London on Tuesday. — Photo by Atika Rehman
Protesters chant slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi in London on Tuesday. — Photo by Atika Rehman

Thousands of protesters have taken out a rally in London to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, as a crippling lockdown imposed by the Indian government in the occupied region since revoking its special status entered its 30th day on Tuesday.

A protester carries a placard inscribed with a slogan equating Modi with Hitler. — Photo by Atika Rehman
A protester carries a placard inscribed with a slogan equating Modi with Hitler. — Photo by Atika Rehman

More than 5,000 protesters assembled at Parliament Square in the British capital and marched to the Indian High Commission to protest Kashmiris' oppression at the hands of Indian security forces.

A number of local and Kashmiri organisations had called on activists and supporters from all over England to come to London and join the protest against the revocation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which granted special autonomy to occupied Kashmir.

Protesters carrying placards and waving Kashmir flags chanted slogans of "Terrorist terrorist, Modi is a terrorist!" and "Hum cheen kay lain gay — azaadi!" (We will take by force — freedom!). Some protesters also reportedly hurled eggs and tomatoes at the high commission's building.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed at the scene to prevent any violence.

Geo News' reporter in London Murtaza Ali Shah said on Twitter that today's protest drew a bigger crowd than the demonstration on August 15, when thousands had protested outside India House on what was also India's independence day.

The Indian government had imposed a strict security lockdown and communications blackout in occupied Kashmir just before it repealed Article 370 of the constitution on August 5. Extra troops were posted in the region, which is already heavily militarised, and Kashmiri leaders and activists were arrested.

The lockdown and communications blackout is still in place a month later, despite the Indian government's claim of having eased some restrictions.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali da Malanga
Sep 03, 2019 08:30pm

Keep highlighting the Jammu & Kashmir issue. That might just take the UN out of its deep sleep for a change.

Recommend 0
Stealthy
Sep 03, 2019 08:46pm

UK is a democracy where you can protest against the evil.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The power of words

The power of words

It is assumed that if a bias is visible, it might be deliberate, but that is not necessarily so.

Editorial

September 03, 2019

Dengue outbreak

ONCE again, Peshawar is infested with disease-carrying mosquitoes. In the past month alone, 1,200 cases of dengue...
September 03, 2019

Domestic cricket revamp

CRITICS and knowledgeable fans have taken the Pakistan Cricket Board’s recently unveiled, comprehensive plan to...
September 02, 2019

Economic anxiety

TWO months into the ongoing economic adjustment and there are signs emerging of growing anxiety within the...
September 02, 2019

Leaving the OIC?

The OIC has been known more for its inaction where the suffering of the world’s Muslims is concerned.
September 02, 2019

Human rights cell

RECENTLY, the Sindh police established a ‘human rights’ cell to ensure justice and protection of the fundamental...