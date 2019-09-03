PM Imran, Saudi crown prince review 'latest regional developments' in phone call

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed "latest developments in the region" in a phone call, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

According to SPA, the kingdom's official news agency, the two "reviewed relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the region".

The call between the two leaders, the second one in less than a month, comes as Prime Minister Imran continues to raise the issue of occupied Kashmir at different platforms.

India on August 5 unilaterally decided to revoke Article 370 of its constitution, which granted special autonomy to occupied Kashmir. A crippling curfew was imposed in the disputed region which has entered its fifth week.

Following the move by India, Prime Minister Imran reached out to different world leaders, including the crown prince, to share concern over the condition in occupied Kashmir. On August 27, he briefed the crown prince on the latest developments in occupied Kashmir in a telephonic conversation.

SPA had reported that the crown prince and premier discussed the regional situation along with the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, a brief Saudi statement on the Kashmir events said the kingdom "is following up on the current situation" and called for a "peaceful settlement" in line with international resolutions.