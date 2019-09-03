Rs210bn GIDC write-off is ‘no free lunch’, says Omar
ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday defended its decision to write off about Rs210 billion to big businesses out of their outstanding Rs420bn bills on account of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC), saying it gave up ‘uncertain’ past bills to secure a lower but more certain future revenue stream.
“It is not a free lunch to fertiliser or any other sector,” said Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan at a hurriedly called joint news conference with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar who said the GIDC waiver ordinance was drawn up on the pattern of GIDC (Amendment) Act introduced by the PML-N government for a similar settlement with the CNG sector.
The minister said the fertiliser industry will have to submit to a forensic audit to determine if it had collected GIDC from farmers, and if so, to what extent and would have to refund such amounts to the farmers through future price adjustment or surrender these amounts to the government treasury.
“All industries that are part of the GIDC and contesting cases in courts would have to formally sign settlement agreements to withdraw their cases from the courts, pay 50pc of past arrears within 90 days upfront and avail half of GIDC rate in future,” Ayub said, adding that those who opt not to avail the option will be free to pursue court cases but they would not be entitled to lower rates once the cases are adjudicated.
Agreement is handiwork of Asad Umar and Razak Dawood
Babar said some quarters were creating a wrong perception that the government had opted for Rs210bn for Rs420bn even though an amount of Rs147bn collected between 2011 and 2014 had been declared ultra vires of the constitution by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. As such, an amount of Rs273bn was uncertain because of subsequent stay orders in various high courts and observations of judges.
“Therefore, we have brought to an end an uncertainty about Rs273bn by ensuring an expected recovery of Rs210bn besides streamlining a future revenue flow,” said Babar, adding the government was actually getting no more than 15pc of total bills and 85pc was piling up as arrears whose recovery was subject to judgments by the courts that may take 8-10 years and no surety in which direction these decisions may go.
“We have made sure that the government collects Rs42bn per year instead of just Rs15bn,” he said, adding the government believed the previous GIDC rates were on the higher side and needed to be rationalised.
Interestingly, the government last year collected Rs25bn against a target of Rs100bn and set a target of Rs30bn for 2019-20. He said he [Babar] and Omar Ayub were not part of the talks with industry that led to the current agreement, but former finance minister Asad Umar and Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood held detailed interactions and finalized the agreement and the ordinance.
Fatima and Engro Fertilizer had outstanding amount of Rs65bn, so they will now be required to pay Rs32bn. He said the current government believed they should not have been subjected to GIDC as they had been given fixed gas rates for 10 years by the PPP government and two years out of this period still remained.
Babar gave a break up of total Rs417bn arrears excluding Rs147bn. He said old fertiliser plants have to pay Rs71bn and will now be paying Rs35bn while new fertilizer plants (Engro and Fatima) had Rs 65bn and they will now pay Rs32bn to ensure that they get lower rate when their 10 year protected period comes to an end.
An amount of Rs43bn was outstanding against general industry who would now pay about Rs21bn. Likewise amount of Rs10bn was pending against IPPs, Rs34bn against K-Electric, Rs30bn against Wapda Gencos and Rs78bn against CNG sector. The IPPs will now pay Rs5bn, KE Rs17bn, Gencos Rs15bn and CNG sector Rs37bn.
He said the recovery from CNG could not be refunded to the consumers because too many people were involved, but this amount could be deposited with the government. He explained that funds outstanding against IPPs or other power plants were not pending with investors or companies because full costs were a pass through item approved by the regulator and could be adjusted only through regulatory mechanism.
Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2019
This is big scandal
Unbelieveable..This is the money paid by a common citizens of Pakistan in the name of Gas Infrastructure Development...How can this Government waive off these funds collected by various so called big Businesses..This money should be returned back to People of Pakistan rather than pleasing these so called elite class..This decision has directly impacted the common citizens directly there funds has been embezzled and our honorable SC should notice in the interest of all the efected Citizens..Sooner than later...
Ik disappointed by transferring these bills to public.
How a person like Nadeem Babar who is direct beneficiary of the subsidy is drafting this GIDC waiver ordinance? This is shear conflict of in trust. Babar is owner of few IPPs and have strong relations with KE. This is not a Naya Pakistan.
Will the government give writeoff to poor consumers in the same way??
The government should not defend something which is not defendable. PTI government is behaving exactly as the PMLN did. Pakistan will the government will fill the coffers of the rich at the expense of the poor. All hopes that PTI will make a difference - dashed!
Razak Dawood favours the big business and an ope example of conflict of interest against which IK ranted while in opposition.
That's what gross mismanagement looks like
I don't approve of writhing off about Rs210 billion to big bussinesses. Why this action was taken and agreed? Who initiated such silly scheme in favour of influential business comunity? In my view, PM Imran Khan should take note of this silly scheme and recover all dues from large firms - don't let big fish get away and recover all dues and looted money from corrupt politicians and tax invaders!
(I'm the original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' account holder for over 3 years, expressing my impartial views against injustice, inequality and hypocrites. So be aware of fake ID's and cronies).
There is no scope for corruption in pti.
This is the Tabdelii
We have faith in Imran Khan and PTI
Presenting Omer Ayub Khan - PPP (2008 Elections) - PMLN (2013 Elections) - PTI (2018 Elections) Interestingly on PMLN's ticket, he lost 2013 elections to PTI's Raja Aamer Zaman. In 2014, PTI's Raja Aamer Zaman was deseated by Election Tribunal due to rigging charges filed by PMLN's Omer Ayub. In the 2014 by-elections, Omer Ayub won the seat on PMLN's ticket finally but in 2015 was deseated by the supreme court on the charges of dhandli levelled by PTI. Then he joined PTI and got more votes than ever in 2018 elections and was inducted into the federal cabinet of PM IK and was appointed as Federal Minister for Power. In 2019, he was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Petroleum. Journey from dhandli charges by PTI to two ministires by PTI. Pakistan doesn't need comedians as long as we have these politicians entertaining us.