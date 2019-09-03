DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Court orders not being followed in Zardari case: lawyer

Mohammad AsgharUpdated September 03, 2019

Email

Sardar Latif Khosa, former Punjab governor and counsel for PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, on Monday regretted that despite court orders, the former president was not being provided facilities of air conditioner, fridge and personal attendant in jail. — AFP/File
Sardar Latif Khosa, former Punjab governor and counsel for PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, on Monday regretted that despite court orders, the former president was not being provided facilities of air conditioner, fridge and personal attendant in jail. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Sardar Latif Khosa, former Punjab governor and counsel for PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, on Monday regretted that despite court orders, the former president was not being provided facilities of air conditioner, fridge and personal attendant in jail.

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, Sardar Khosa, Shahbaz Khosa and Shazia Khosa met the former president in Adiala iail on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sardar Khosa warned the government that if anything happened to Mr Zardari in prison, then the PPP would take action against the PTI government and punish it like never before.

Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki accompanied him during the press conference.

Mr Khosa said that the life of Mr Zardari was in danger because he needed medical facilities but the government was denying him those.

Khosa warns legal action will be initiated against government if anything happens to ex-president

“The government is not providing him an air conditioner, fridge and personal attendant despite the court order. This kind of treatment is not meted out even in dictatorship,” he said. He added that the situation was so grave that the assistant commissioners were saying that they were helpless and could not arrange a meeting of lawyers with the former president.

“Everyday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) delivers a ‘love letter’ to the former president and asks for answers to a few questions but does not provide basic facilities which a patient requires and the court has clear orders in this regard,” Mr Khosa added. He said that Mr Zardari had been kept in NAB’s custody for 68 days and after that he was shifted to prison.

He said that Mr Zardari was a former president and a sitting Member of the National Assembly and had the right to have a fridge in his room for keeping medicine and a 24-hour attendant.

He said that a heart specialist had on record said that it might be dangerous if an AC was not provided to Mr Zardari and that a medical board of five doctors had advised to keep him in hospital for treatment but he was only brought in for a day.

Mr Khosa categorically denied media reports that Mr Zardari had agreed to return any money.

“That was a false and concocted news story. We do not have any ill-gotten money so the question does not arise,” said Mr Khosa. He added that political victimisation was apparent because there was no case whatsoever.

Earlier, Ms Bhutto-Zardari was not allowed to meet her father in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and the former president was shifted to Adiala jail. She claimed that three of her father’s arteries were completely blocked and he was also suffering from severe spinal issues and other ailments.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The power of words

The power of words

It is assumed that if a bias is visible, it might be deliberate, but that is not necessarily so.

Editorial

September 03, 2019

Dengue outbreak

ONCE again, Peshawar is infested with disease-carrying mosquitoes. In the past month alone, 1,200 cases of dengue...
September 03, 2019

Domestic cricket revamp

CRITICS and knowledgeable fans have taken the Pakistan Cricket Board’s recently unveiled, comprehensive plan to...
September 02, 2019

Economic anxiety

TWO months into the ongoing economic adjustment and there are signs emerging of growing anxiety within the...
September 02, 2019

Leaving the OIC?

The OIC has been known more for its inaction where the suffering of the world’s Muslims is concerned.
September 02, 2019

Human rights cell

RECENTLY, the Sindh police established a ‘human rights’ cell to ensure justice and protection of the fundamental...