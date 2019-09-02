DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Man arrested for suspected links with Afghan, Indian intel agencies: FIA

SirajuddinSeptember 02, 2019

Email

The FIA officer said that the agent, Dawood Khatak, was arrested from Torkham border on Aug 22. — Creative Commons/File
The FIA officer said that the agent, Dawood Khatak, was arrested from Torkham border on Aug 22. — Creative Commons/File

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday announced it has apprehended a resident of Karak for his alleged links with Afghan and Indian secret agencies.

FIA Deputy Director Anti Human Smuggling Imran Shahid held a press conference in Peshawar to share details of the development.

The FIA officer said that the suspected 'agent', Umar Dawood Khatak, was arrested from Torkham border on Aug 22. The suspect had established a group entitled Pakhtun Liberation Army, the official, said, adding that the suspected agent had been found in possession of both Pakistani and Afghan passports.

According to details available, the FIA deputy director said, the suspected agent had travelled to India five times on his Afghan passport. The official said that Khatak had been creating unrest and anarchy among the Pukhtun people. "He was inciting the people against the country as well as security agencies," the official said.

He said that the case will be handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department for further investigation and development.

In 2016, two agents working for the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) – Afghanistan's premier spy agency – were arrested from Chaman district in Balochistan in two separate incidents.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 02, 2019

Economic anxiety

TWO months into the ongoing economic adjustment and there are signs emerging of growing anxiety within the...
September 02, 2019

Leaving the OIC?

The OIC has been known more for its inaction where the suffering of the world’s Muslims is concerned.
September 02, 2019

Human rights cell

RECENTLY, the Sindh police established a ‘human rights’ cell to ensure justice and protection of the fundamental...
September 01, 2019

Solidarity with Kashmir

It is incumbent upon the UN, as well as the flag-bearers of democracy and human rights, to ask India to explain itself.
September 01, 2019

Security in Muharram

LAW-ENFORCEMENT agencies in the country are once again tasked with the sensitive job of ensuring complete security...
September 01, 2019

Crackdown on gutka

FOR a type of potentially fatal yet easily preventable disease, and one that often causes terrible disfigurement,...