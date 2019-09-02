Monsoon season in Pakistan expected to continue till Sept 30: Met department

Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met) Director Sardar Sarfaraz on Monday said that the monsoon season in the country is expected to continue till September 30.

The Met department official told reporters that the rainfall system in the Arabian Sea and in Indian Gujarat had caused the sea breeze to stop in Karachi, and that still and hot weather is likely to persist in the metropolis for two more days.

He said that rain with thunderstorms was expected in Karachi today and on Tuesday. In three to four days another potentially strong downpour system would reach the city, the official added.

On Sunday, three people were killed in rain-related incidents as another spell of monsoon hit the city.

According to a notification issued by the Met department, rain/wind-thunderstorms with moderate to isolated heavy falls are expected to take place over the next 24 hours in scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi divisions, and at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

In the next 48 hours, rain/wind-thunderstorms are likely to occur at scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi divisions, and at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

Over the past 24 hours, 58 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad, 48mm in Mithi, 41mm in Sakrand, 22mm in Chhor, 21mm in Mirpurkhas, 6.4mm in Badin, while in Karachi the highest rainfall level was recorded in Sujrani with 40.6mm.