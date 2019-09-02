FIA arrests 2 in Lahore for harassing women with 'objectionable' pictures, videos

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has arrested two individuals in Lahore in response to separate complaints of women being harassed through "objectionable" pictures and videos, it emerged on Monday.

According to the FIA, a complaint was submitted by an individual regarding the harassment his sister had experienced through objectionable content shared on WhatsApp.

Following the complaint, an investigation team was constituted which was able to recover a mobile phone with the objectionable content concerning the woman. The cellphone was taken into FIA's custody through a seizure memo and the suspect was arrested.

A case was registered under Sections 20 (offences against the dignity of a natural person), 21 (offences against modesty) and 24 (cyberstalking) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.

According to a press release by the FIA, the probe has been entrusted to Sub-Inspector Uzma Aslam and further investigations are being conducted.

Similarly, a second complaint was submitted by a woman who said another suspect had harassed her with objectionable photos and videos.

"The team successfully recovered one mobile from the accused and objectionable material of [the] victim was found available," the FIA said.

The suspect was arrested after a case was registered against him under Sections 20, 21 and 24 of Peca 2016 and Section 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The investigation of this case has been assigned to Inspector Sabahat Noor.