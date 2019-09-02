DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Manmohan blames ‘politics of vendetta’ for India's economic slowdown

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated September 02, 2019

Email

Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday urged the Modi government to shun its politics of vendetta which he blamed as a factor in India’s worrying economic outlook. — Reuters/File
Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday urged the Modi government to shun its politics of vendetta which he blamed as a factor in India’s worrying economic outlook. — Reuters/File

NEW DELHI: Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday urged the Modi government to shun its politics of vendetta which he blamed as a factor in India’s worrying economic outlook.

In a recorded message to Prime Minister Narenda Modi he said the 5 percent growth in India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) signalled a prolonged slowdown.

“Our youth, farmers and farm workers, entrepreneurs and the marginalised sections deserve better. India cannot afford to continue down this path. Therefore, I urge the government to put aside vendetta politics, and reach out to all sane voices and thinking minds, to steer our economy out of this man-made crisis.”

Dr Singh said the state of the economy was “deeply worrying” and the near zero percent growth of the manufacturing sector proved that it had not fully recovered from the “blunders of demonetisation and a hastily implemented GST.”

“The last quarter’s GDP growth rate of 5 percent signals that we are in the midst of a prolonged slowdown. India has the potential to grow at a much faster rate but all-round mismanagement by the Modi government has resulted in this slowdown,” he said.

“It is particularly distressing that the manufacturing sector’s growth is tottering at 0.6%.”

Projecting a grim picture of the economy – depressed demand and consumption, lower tax revenues, job losses in formal and informal sector, negative investor sentiment and tax terrorism – Dr. Singh also attacked the Modi-led government for eroding the autonomy of the independent institutions and credibility of government data.

On the Modi government taking 1.76 lakh crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reserves, Dr. Singh, who has been a former RBI Governor himself, said the resilience of the RBI will be tested after this record transfer to the government.

“In addition, the credibility of India’s data has come under question under this government. Budget announcements and rollbacks have shaken the confidence of international investors. India has not been able to increase its exports to take advantage of opportunities that have arisen in global trade due to geopolitical realignments. Such is the state of economic management under the Modi government,” he said.

Dr Singh also claimed that the low inflation figures ‘showcased’ by the Modi government has come at the cost of farmers.

“Rural India is in terrible shape. Farmers are not receiving adequate prices and rural incomes have declined. The low inflation rate that the Modi government likes to showcase comes at the cost of our farmers and their incomes, by inflicting misery on over 50% of India’s population,” he said.

“The Modi government’s policies are resulting in massive jobless growth. More than 3.5 lakh jobs have been lost in the automobile sector alone. There will similarly be large scale job losses in the informal sector, hurting our most vulnerable workers,” he added.

Dr Singh’s scathing attack comes after the country reported a slow GDP growth rate of 5 percent for the first quarter of this fiscal, with sharp deceleration in manufacturing output and subdued farm sector activity.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 02, 2019

Economic anxiety

TWO months into the ongoing economic adjustment and there are signs emerging of growing anxiety within the...
September 02, 2019

Leaving the OIC?

The OIC has been known more for its inaction where the suffering of the world’s Muslims is concerned.
September 02, 2019

Human rights cell

RECENTLY, the Sindh police established a ‘human rights’ cell to ensure justice and protection of the fundamental...
September 01, 2019

Solidarity with Kashmir

It is incumbent upon the UN, as well as the flag-bearers of democracy and human rights, to ask India to explain itself.
September 01, 2019

Security in Muharram

LAW-ENFORCEMENT agencies in the country are once again tasked with the sensitive job of ensuring complete security...
September 01, 2019

Crackdown on gutka

FOR a type of potentially fatal yet easily preventable disease, and one that often causes terrible disfigurement,...