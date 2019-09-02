Partnership with provinces sought for success of Ehsaas

QUETTA: Special Assis­tant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar has sought the federal government’s partnership with provincial governments for success of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government’s flagship programme Ehsaas.

She visited capitals of Balochistan and Sindh on Sunday and during meetings with the two provinces’ representatives briefed them on Ehsaas plans.

Dr Nishtar, who is also chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), held meetings with BISP officials in Quetta and Pishin.

Urging the officials to create awareness about Ehsaas among people, she said the programme had been designed to alleviate poverty from the country.

The officials in Pishin briefed Dr Nishtar on the BISP function in the district and informed her about their problems. She promised to solve their problems on priority.

In Quetta, she held a meeting with Balochistan Governor retired Justice Amanullah Yasinzai. She is also scheduled to meet Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday.

PM’s aide briefs Balochistan, Sindh representatives on PTI govt’s flagship programme

According to a press release, Dr Nishtar attended a session hosted by the Sindh governor in Karachi during which she apprised Sindh cabinet members about Ehsaas.

“We all have to work together to strengthen the federation and exploit synergy — irrespective of political differences especially when it comes to the welfare of those who need it the most,” she said.

Prominent members of the philanthropic community were present.

During her presentation, Dr Nishtar elaborated on what Ehsaas could offer to Sindh, and how it can partner with the government and non-governmental ­sector.

She invited all public and private representatives from Sindh to work together with Ehsaas programme for the uplifting of people.

She stressed that Ehsaas was a nationwide program­me and it offered many things to the provinces, including the Ehsaas one window programmes (Kifa­lat, Tahafuz, National Poverty Gradua­tion Initiative, online free resources).

She said the Solutions Innovation Challenge which Ehsaas would be launching for livelihood creation and social protection would impact the entire country.

Dr Nishtar outlined areas where collaboration was sought with the provincial government, in particular in the areas of Insaf card, ­consolidation of online ­portals in areas of devolved subjects.

She particularly stressed the need for provinces to implement the Governance and Integrity Policy, and partner in the implementation of Pillar I (governance) and Pillar III (human capital development) of Ehsaas.

Dr Nishtar also held a detailed meeting with media personnel in the Governor House and responded to their questions about Ehsaas programme, clarifying the scale, breadth and diversity of Ehsaas.

Dr Nishtar together with the secretary of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Shaista Sohail, visited the office of Saylani Welfare Interna­tional Trust, which is a charity focusing on social ­welfare of the poor and ­distressed.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2019