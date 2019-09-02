Senate to debate layoffs in PIA today

ISLAMABAD: The Senate is set to hold a debate on Monday (today) on the recent decision of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management to lay off nearly 1,000 “surplus” employees and other measures to reduce its operational cost.

The 42-point agenda issued by the Senate Sec­retariat for Monday’s sitting includes a motion of Senator Mian Mohammad Ateeq Shaikh of the Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment (MQM) seeking a discussion on “the structural revamping and austerity measures being taken in PIA at present in order to take it out of its financial crunch”.

PIA president and Chief Executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik informed Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh during a meeting on Friday that the airline management had laid off “surplus” employees.

The PIA chief executive briefed Dr Sheikh on various activities and initiatives undertaken by the PIA management to reduce its operational cost and increase revenues through better management and effective utilisation of available financial and human resources.

Dr Shaikh reportedly stated that the government was fully behind the PIA management and expected it to work diligently to turn the national flag carrier into an economically stable, viable and dependable airline for local and international travellers.

Air Marshal Malik thanked Dr Sheikh for his guidance and support and said the PIA management had been able to lay off nearly 1,000 “redundant staff” to save costs.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the Aviation Division in Islamabad to discuss PIA’s business plan, requirements and other issues.

The prime minister directed the PIA chief executive to improve the performance of the airline and increase travel facilities. Mr Khan also directed the finance ministry to cooperate with the PIA in the purchase of new aircraft.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) accuses both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of turning the PIA and other state-owned institutions into loss-making entities by recruiting their loyalists and activists.

The PPP, on the other hand, denies these charges, but always defends its decision of providing jobs to people during its governments.

The Senate may also hold discussions on “the present position of Pakistan’s economy and ways and means to improve the same”, “the need and significance of creating structured linkages between the members of Senate and their constituents, i.e. the provincial assemblies, in order to safeguard and protect the rights and interests of the federating units and ensure the provincial autonomy granted by the Constitution”, “the situation arising out of non-establishment of tourist resorts in the coastal areas of Balochistan and Hangool National Park”, “the syllabus prescribed for the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination in the country at present” and on “the issue of food insecurity in the country with particular reference to Balochistan.”

Meanwhile, the introduction of the Trade Organisations (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Pure Food Authority Bill, 2019; the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2019; and the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2019 are also on the agenda of the Senate sitting to be held after a two-day recess.

The upper house of the Parliament will commence a debate on a deferred resolution moved by Senator Bahramand Tangi seeking to shift the headquarters of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) from Lahore to Islamabad, besides taking up a number of other resolutions.

