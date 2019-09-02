3 die in rain-related incidents as current spell of monsoon continues in Karachi

Three people died in rain-related incidents as the current spell of monsoon continued in Karachi on Sunday, causing immense inconveniences to the citizens.

Two men were electrocuted, while the third died after the roof of his home collapsed, according to rescue officials.

According to the Edhi Foundation spokesperson, Saleem Haji, 35, died in Lyari when he suffered an electric shock near Dhobhi Ghat.

Meanwhile, Chhipa's spokesperson said that a 30-year-old man, Abdul Sattar died while his brother, Sagar, 25, sustained injuries when a roof of their home collapsed and fell down on them in the slum area of Orangi Town, near Banaras Colony.

In another incident, 18-year-old Habibullah died when he suffered an electric shock in Moria Goth, near Jinnah International Airport.

Moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of the metropolis, causing the inundation of various localities, particularly low-lying areas. Power supply was also disrupted.

Several areas of the city’s centre, Saddar, were submerged with accumulated rainwater and gutters were seen overflowing on Zaibunissa Street, Empress Market, among other areas.

Parts of main University Road especially near Daud University of Engineering and Technology were also submerged in rainwater, which caused slow movement of traffic.

Some parts of Sharea Faisal were also inundated, particularly near Gora Qabristan. Rainwater had also accumulated on main Korangi Road.

Both the lanes of the road outside Karachi Press Club were also submerged.

Gulshan-i-Iqbal, particularly Block 13-D, was also inundated with rainwater. A similar situation was also reported from Surjani Town, Nazimabad, and surrounding areas.

Malir Nadi, Lyari Nadi and Thado Dam were stated to be overflowing.

A resident of Malir area told Dawn that several roads and bridges connecting different villages have been damaged due to the impact of rains.

According to a Metrological Department official, heavy rain, amounting to 40mm, was reported from Surjani Town on Sunday.

The Met official said that 39mm rain was recorded in North Karachi, 25mm in Saddar, 18mm in Nazimabad, 7mm on University Road, 16mm on Sharea Faisal (Faisal Base), Jinnah Terminal and other adjoining areas and 2mm in Mauripur (Masroor Base).

The Met official said that moderate rain with thunderstorms is also expected within the next 24 hours in the city.