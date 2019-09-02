DAWN.COM

Indian envoy meets Jadhav at sub-jail after Pakistan grants consular access

Dawn.com | Naveed Siddiqui Updated September 02, 2019

Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is in Pakistan's custody for espionage, terrorism and sabotage. — DawnNewsTV/File
Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is in Pakistan's custody for espionage, terrorism and sabotage. — DawnNewsTV/File

Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Monday for a consular meeting with Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is being held on charges of espionage and terrorism.

According to sources, Ahluwalia first met with Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, and then Jadhav at a sub-jail.

"Pursuant to the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistan provided consular access on September 2, 2019 to India for Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, Indian spy, serving Indian Naval officer and RAW operative," read a statement from the FO.

"Gaurav Ahluwalia, Charge d' Affairs of the Indian high Commission in Islamabad, availed consular access, which was provided in line with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, ICJ verdict and the laws of Pakistan," read the statement.

"Consular access was provided at 1200 hours and lasted for two (02) hours, in the presence of officials of the Government of Pakistan," the statement continued. "On Indian request, there was no restriction on the language of communication. In order to ensure transparency and in line with standard operating procedures, and as conveyed to the Indian side in advance, the access was recorded.

A day earlier, Pakistan had announced that it would provide consular access to Jadhav in line with the Vienna Convention and the July 17 verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Editorial: Now that ICJ has ruled on Jadhav, Islamabad and Delhi must move forward with maturity

"Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer, and RAW operative is being provided on Monday, September 2, 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgment and the laws of Pakistan," Dr Faisal had said on Twitter.

"Commander Jadhav remains in Pakistan’s custody, for espionage, terrorism, and sabotage," he said in another tweet.

On Monday morning, a senior Indian government official confirmed the meeting. The official, while speaking to the AFP, said New Delhi hoped "Pakistan will ensure [the] right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders".

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said: "The Charge d’ Affaires, High Commission of India in Islamabad, met Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav today. This meeting was held in the light of unanimous judgement of the International Court of Justice delivered on July 17, 2019."

Last month, Pakistan had made a formal offer to India to provide consular access to Jadhav and had been awaiting a response from the other side.

Speaking in New Delhi, Raveesh Kumar had confirmed that they had received the proposal from Pakistan, but said they were evaluating the proposal in light of the ICJ judgement. He had declared that India would maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels.

Trial in military court and in ICJ

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, in a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan. A military court awarded him death sentence on April 10, 2017, following his confession that he had mounted operations for RAW to conduct terrorist activities on Pakistani soil.

In June 2017, the Indian spy filed a mercy petition against death penalty, in which he again confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities.

However, before Pakistani authorities could make a final decision, the ICJ, after being approached by India, ordered a stay in his execution through an interim order.

In its final verdict announced on July 17, the ICJ asked Pakistan to provide consular access to Jadhav under the Vienna Convention.

However, the Hague-based ICJ had rejected India’s request for acquittal, release and return of Commander Jadhav.

Following the verdict, the FO had announced that that as a responsible state, Pakistan would grant consular access to Jadhav according to the country’s laws, for which modalities were being worked out.

It said that pursuant to the ICJ judgement, Jadhav had been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1(b) of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

In its verdict that followed proceedings lasting about two years, the UN’s top court did not accept India’s contention that Jadhav was entitled to ‘restitutio in integrum’ (restoration to original position) and turned down its request to annul the decision of the Pakistani military court.

Instead, it ruled that Pakistan by means of its own choosing could undergo an effective review and reconsideration of the sentence awarded to Jadhav.

The ICJ said that even though it had found Pakistan in violation of Article 36 the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR), “it is not the conviction and sentence of Jadhav which are to be regarded as a violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention.”

The most the ICJ said it could do was to order Pakistan to cease violation of Article 36 and review the case in light of how that violation might have affected the case’s outcome.

“The court notes that Pakistan acknowledges that the appropriate remedy in the present case would be effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence,” it observed.

To this end, Pakistan was directed to immediately inform Jadhav of his rights under Article 36, grant India consular access, and then review the case while considering, under the laws of Pakistan, how not doing so earlier might have impacted the case’s outcome.

“The Court notes that the obligation to provide effective review and reconsideration can be carried out in various ways. The choice of means is left to Pakistan,” the ICJ added. However, it stressed that “Pakistan shall take all measures to provide for effective review and reconsideration, including, if necessary, by enacting appropriate legislation.”

In December 2017, Pakistan had allowed family members of Jadhav to have a meeting with him. India later accused Pakistan of harassing Jadhav’s family during the meeting that it said was held in an “atmosphere of coercion”. Pakistan on the other hand had denied the allegation.

Comments (48)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 02, 2019 12:07am

Once a spy, always a cry.

Recommend 0
To the point
Sep 02, 2019 12:39am

India’s spy who spread terror in Balochistan denied by India and yet they want him back So badly.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 02, 2019 12:42am

I personally do not think in the present volatile situation and Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir the time is right to grant access to Kulboshan. Let India first lift the curfew in the IHK and revert back to revoking articles 370 and 35A!

(NOTE: I'm the original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' - account holder for over 3 years, expressing my impartial views against injustice, inequality and hypocrates. Be aware of fake ID's and cronies).

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 02, 2019 12:57am

Win-win for Pakistan. Retains the convicted terrorist who has already helped us break backbone of terror.

Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 02, 2019 01:06am

Mr PM, kindly mention at UN, that although India falsely accuses Pakistan of cross border terrorism but Naval commander Kubushan yadev is proof of Indian state sponsored terrorism confirmed by ICJ.

Recommend 0
Subramanian Sahasranamam
Sep 02, 2019 02:04am

Ok , why

Recommend 0
Hamed A. Jarwar
Sep 02, 2019 02:33am

Don't do him or India any favors.

Recommend 0
Sk
Sep 02, 2019 03:22am

Free him

Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 02, 2019 03:36am

This Indian terrorist still around.

Recommend 0
Samarkand52
Sep 02, 2019 03:45am

A wrong move at this time.

Recommend 0
Lost cause
Sep 02, 2019 04:44am

You can delay but you cannot deny. Jadhav will be free sooner or later. To generate Goodwill free him, that will help in cooling tempers on both sides.

Recommend 0
Dominique
Sep 02, 2019 05:00am

Obedience much appreciated.

Recommend 0
Vijay
Sep 02, 2019 06:14am

Good development, both sides need to tone down the rhetoric.

Recommend 0
RAVI from Pune
Sep 02, 2019 07:09am

Indian spy caught with Passports and legal documents...!!

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Sep 02, 2019 07:24am

What took us so long?

Recommend 0
Adil Baksh
Sep 02, 2019 07:38am

Too less, too late.

Recommend 0
Sangan PATIL
Sep 02, 2019 07:41am

India was asking for this long back. Now it is happening.

Recommend 0
manjeet kocchar
Sep 02, 2019 07:48am

Grrreeat

Recommend 0
vasan
Sep 02, 2019 07:50am

Finally some good news. Hope he will be a free man soon.

Recommend 0
Nandu, sab ka bandhu
Sep 02, 2019 08:01am

Finally

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Sep 02, 2019 08:06am

He was going for death penalty. But now he is safe.

Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Sep 02, 2019 08:38am

Finally

Recommend 0
SKUMAR
Sep 02, 2019 08:47am

too late too little

Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 02, 2019 08:56am

Still around.

Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Sep 02, 2019 09:02am

Earlier on offer of consular access was rejected by India because of conditions attached . Hope this time it is unhindered .

Recommend 0
India First
Sep 02, 2019 09:04am

Its about time.

Recommend 0
Dawn
Sep 02, 2019 09:39am

Would India do so if situation is reversed? No.

Recommend 0
Last Word
Sep 02, 2019 09:41am

So, India achieves its goal..

Recommend 0
Truth Seeker,
Sep 02, 2019 09:52am

Eventually he will be freed, only question is when.

Recommend 0
Cactus
Sep 02, 2019 10:03am

Entire Pakistani media is bent upon projecting him as Spy instead of a terrorist involved in numerous bombings.This government is worse than Nawaz in how to deal with India.

Recommend 0
Nasir
Sep 02, 2019 10:07am

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, 100% agree.

Recommend 0
Jo
Sep 02, 2019 10:09am

look like both country initiated peace talk via giving counselor access to him... both country need each other for economic growth...

Recommend 0
Singh.ra
Sep 02, 2019 10:09am

That is India was seeking from many year's. Anyway good decision

Recommend 0
Prabhash Jha
Sep 02, 2019 10:17am

@Zak, when and where did ICJ even agree?

Recommend 0
Jaleel
Sep 02, 2019 10:31am

I thought pakistan won in ICJ

Recommend 0
Last Word
Sep 02, 2019 10:43am

Finally, the truth will come out.

Recommend 0
Fernando
Sep 02, 2019 11:25am

Pakistan has no option but to comply to India

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Sep 02, 2019 12:41pm

@Zak, already ICJ gave its verdict.

Recommend 0
dr. khan
Sep 02, 2019 01:11pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, good observation

Recommend 0
Anil Bhadauria
Sep 02, 2019 01:30pm

Sooner or later he will be free.

Recommend 0
Bipin
Sep 02, 2019 02:13pm

Another U turn in positive direction.

Recommend 0
Dinesh
Sep 02, 2019 02:21pm

@RAVI from Pune, because all Indian spy carry their passport and legal documents!

Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Sep 02, 2019 02:40pm

@Sk, Never!!

Recommend 0
SATT
Sep 02, 2019 04:10pm

Hoping for his early and safe return...

Recommend 0
Ismail Khan
Sep 02, 2019 04:19pm

@Zak, there is difference between spy and terrorist

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Sep 02, 2019 06:32pm

Eye wash only.

Recommend 0
To the point
Sep 02, 2019 06:47pm

A spy for democracy

Recommend 0
Manoj
Sep 02, 2019 08:12pm

Maturity is needed here. Action and reaction will get us nowhere.

Recommend 0

