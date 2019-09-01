DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 01, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ATM robber whose video went viral dies in police custody in Rahim Yar Khan

Malik Irfanul HaqUpdated September 01, 2019

Email

The man identified as Salahuddin Ayubi of Gujranwala's Kamonkay district was arrested on Friday. — YouTube screengrab
The man identified as Salahuddin Ayubi of Gujranwala's Kamonkay district was arrested on Friday. — YouTube screengrab

A man from Gujranwala, whose video of robbing an ATM went viral owing to his antics, died early on Sunday while in police custody.

The man identified as Salahuddin Ayubi of Gujranwala's Kamonkay district was arrested on Friday. According to the district police officer's spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa, Ayubi was behaving like a "mad man" in lockup when he suddenly became unwell. He said that the man was unconscious when he was shifted to the emergency ward of Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

As per Randhawa, Ayubi was dead when he was brought to the hospital. According to the focal person for the hospital Dr Burhan Mustafa, the director of the emergency ward could not comment on the condition in which he was brought to the hospital.

The DPO's spokesperson said that the reason for Ayubi's death would be ascertained after a post-mortem report is issued. Additionally, he said that DPO Umar Farooq Salamat had constituted an inquiry team, headed by Superintendent of Police Investigation, to look into the matter.

In a video that went viral on social media a few days ago, Ayubi was seen stealing an ATM card after breaking open a machine in Faisalabad and sticking his tongue out in jest at both the camera in the corner of the booth and the one installed in the machine itself.

On Friday, he once again entered an ATM booth — this time in Rahim Yar Khan — and was in the process of breaking the machine's exterior when he was caught red-handed by other customers. The incident occurred on Shahi road at Habib Bank Limited.

A case was registered against the suspect under Sections 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 454 (lurking house trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling, house, etc) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jaleel
Sep 01, 2019 02:26pm

Yes that is the situation of law and order in Pakistan

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Righting wrongs

Righting wrongs

Over one third of death row appeals end in complete acquittal.

Editorial

September 01, 2019

Solidarity with Kashmir

It is incumbent upon the UN, as well as the flag-bearers of democracy and human rights, to ask India to explain itself.
September 01, 2019

Security in Muharram

LAW-ENFORCEMENT agencies in the country are once again tasked with the sensitive job of ensuring complete security...
September 01, 2019

Crackdown on gutka

FOR a type of potentially fatal yet easily preventable disease, and one that often causes terrible disfigurement,...
August 31, 2019

Gas sector reforms

THE government has taken some bold decisions in the recently announced reforms of the gas sector, though some ...
August 31, 2019

Awards for judges

SHOULD the judiciary be incentivised in terms of the quantum of cases decided or the quality of justice dispensed?...
August 31, 2019

Apocalypse now

WE live in precarious times. Volatile, changing climate spells disaster for human civilisation, and the threat is ...