ATM robber whose video went viral dies in police custody in Rahim Yar Khan

A man from Gujranwala, whose video of robbing an ATM went viral owing to his antics, died early on Sunday while in police custody.

The man identified as Salahuddin Ayubi of Gujranwala's Kamonkay district was arrested on Friday. According to the district police officer's spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa, Ayubi was behaving like a "mad man" in lockup when he suddenly became unwell. He said that the man was unconscious when he was shifted to the emergency ward of Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

As per Randhawa, Ayubi was dead when he was brought to the hospital. According to the focal person for the hospital Dr Burhan Mustafa, the director of the emergency ward could not comment on the condition in which he was brought to the hospital.

The DPO's spokesperson said that the reason for Ayubi's death would be ascertained after a post-mortem report is issued. Additionally, he said that DPO Umar Farooq Salamat had constituted an inquiry team, headed by Superintendent of Police Investigation, to look into the matter.

In a video that went viral on social media a few days ago, Ayubi was seen stealing an ATM card after breaking open a machine in Faisalabad and sticking his tongue out in jest at both the camera in the corner of the booth and the one installed in the machine itself.

On Friday, he once again entered an ATM booth — this time in Rahim Yar Khan — and was in the process of breaking the machine's exterior when he was caught red-handed by other customers. The incident occurred on Shahi road at Habib Bank Limited.

A case was registered against the suspect under Sections 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 454 (lurking house trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling, house, etc) of the Pakistan Penal Code.