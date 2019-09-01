DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 01, 2019

'Western world needs to be told about what is happening in India,' says PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated September 01, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday addressed the 56th Convention of Islamic Society of North America via video link. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Facebook/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday addressed the 56th Convention of Islamic Society of North America via video link. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Facebook/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said what was happening in India had to be shared with the Western world.

In an address to the 56th Convention of Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) via video link, the premier said: "I am trying my best but from ISNA's platform you have to make the concerted effort to make people understand this phenomenon which has taken over India. You have to make the Western societies understand the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)."

Prime Minister Imran said that the Hindu nationalist RSS party — said to be a parent organisation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — believed in the racial supremacy of the Hindu civilisation and the ethnic cleansing of Muslims from India.

He urged people to research and find out the origins of the RSS.

"After the recently won elections by the BJP, they have come back as a stronger force," the premier said.

"We are talking about a country of over a billion people with nuclear weapons taken over by an extreme ideology," the premier said while stressing the need to understand the ideology of the RSS.

"What the Nazi party proved was that a small highly organised ideologically motivated group could actually take over a country.

"That is what has happened in India. An extreme ideology has taken over India."

He urged ISNA to raise awareness of what was happening in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier in a post shared on Twitter Pakistan's, US envoy Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan had announced that the premier was to address the convention in Houston via video link.

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

