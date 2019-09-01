DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 01, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Dual SIM phone registration deadline extended till Sept 15

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 01, 2019

Email

The telecom regulatory authority on Saturday extended the registration date for all such mobile devices that come with dual SIMs and have separate international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) till Sept 15. — AFP/File
The telecom regulatory authority on Saturday extended the registration date for all such mobile devices that come with dual SIMs and have separate international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) till Sept 15. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The telecom regulatory authority on Saturday extended the registration date for all such mobile devices that come with dual SIMs and have separate international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) till Sept 15.

Two weeks ago, the Pakistan Tel­ecommunication Authority (PTA) had asked all subscribers with dual SIM mobile phones to register their IMEI numbers before Aug 31.

The PTA had said earlier that there had been instances where subscribers who own handsets with dual SIMs have registered one IMEI number against the slot they use. Most users do not utilise the second slot and have either not registered the IMEI number against it or have forgotten to do so. Mobile device users with one IMEI registered, and the second IMEI not registered are advised to register all IMEIs.

The IMEI number is only used for identifying the device and has no relation to the subscriber. The number is used by the PTA to identify valid devices and therefore can be used for stopping a stolen phone from accessing the network in the country.

The PTA said that it will evaluate all such requests, and validated cases will be registered accordingly. It also warned of legal action if an applicant submitted incorrect information. Devices with already one IMEI against one SIM slot registered will not face service disruptions.

To check the status of a mobile device, the PTA has advised subscribers to dial *#06# and SMS each 15 digit IMEI to 8484.

The PTA said that subscribers were advised to have all IMEIs (dual SIM) of their mobile devices registered under its indigenous new mechanism called Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS).

DIRBS has been developed to counter smuggling and use of knock off mobile handsets in the country.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Righting wrongs

Righting wrongs

Over one third of death row appeals end in complete acquittal.

Editorial

September 01, 2019

Solidarity with Kashmir

It is incumbent upon the UN, as well as the flag-bearers of democracy and human rights, to ask India to explain itself.
September 01, 2019

Security in Muharram

LAW-ENFORCEMENT agencies in the country are once again tasked with the sensitive job of ensuring complete security...
September 01, 2019

Crackdown on gutka

FOR a type of potentially fatal yet easily preventable disease, and one that often causes terrible disfigurement,...
August 31, 2019

Gas sector reforms

THE government has taken some bold decisions in the recently announced reforms of the gas sector, though some ...
August 31, 2019

Awards for judges

SHOULD the judiciary be incentivised in terms of the quantum of cases decided or the quality of justice dispensed?...
August 31, 2019

Apocalypse now

WE live in precarious times. Volatile, changing climate spells disaster for human civilisation, and the threat is ...