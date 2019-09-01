DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 01, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Dawn among RSF press freedom award nominees

Monitoring DeskUpdated September 01, 2019

Email

Dawn has been nominated for the Prize for Independence by the global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) . — AFP/File
Dawn has been nominated for the Prize for Independence by the global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) . — AFP/File

KARACHI: The global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has issued the list of nominees for its press freedom awards ahead of its 25th anniversary.

Journalists and media outlets from 12 countries have been shortlisted for three international awards.

Among them are a Russian investigative journalist who has been attacked several times, a Vietnamese journalist who has been beaten and imprisoned for her work, and Pakistan’s oldest daily newspaper Dawn, which is repeatedly harassed by officials.

Dawn has been nominated for the Prize for Independence.

“The country’s oldest daily newspaper is the only one that continues to resist military rule. Its distribution was banned during the 2018 elections. This year the government instructed advertisers not to publish ads with Dawn,” the RSF said.

Since its creation in 1992, the Reporters Without Borders’ Press Freedom Awards honour particularly courageous and independent journalists whose work has had a great impact.

“Many of the nominees face constant threats or have been imprisoned several times for their work - yet these journalists refused to be silenced and continue to raise their voices against the abuse of power, corruption and other crimes. Rather than dishearten us, the difficult situations these journalists face inspire us with the will to achieve change. Courage in the pursuit of journalistic ideals is a formidable motivating force for all those who want to address humankind’s most important challenges,” said Christophe Deloire, RSF secretary general.

The winners of the awards will be announced in Berlin on Sept 12.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Righting wrongs

Righting wrongs

Over one third of death row appeals end in complete acquittal.

Editorial

September 01, 2019

Solidarity with Kashmir

It is incumbent upon the UN, as well as the flag-bearers of democracy and human rights, to ask India to explain itself.
September 01, 2019

Security in Muharram

LAW-ENFORCEMENT agencies in the country are once again tasked with the sensitive job of ensuring complete security...
September 01, 2019

Crackdown on gutka

FOR a type of potentially fatal yet easily preventable disease, and one that often causes terrible disfigurement,...
August 31, 2019

Gas sector reforms

THE government has taken some bold decisions in the recently announced reforms of the gas sector, though some ...
August 31, 2019

Awards for judges

SHOULD the judiciary be incentivised in terms of the quantum of cases decided or the quality of justice dispensed?...
August 31, 2019

Apocalypse now

WE live in precarious times. Volatile, changing climate spells disaster for human civilisation, and the threat is ...