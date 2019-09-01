Dawn among RSF press freedom award nominees

KARACHI: The global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has issued the list of nominees for its press freedom awards ahead of its 25th anniversary.

Journalists and media outlets from 12 countries have been shortlisted for three international awards.

Among them are a Russian investigative journalist who has been attacked several times, a Vietnamese journalist who has been beaten and imprisoned for her work, and Pakistan’s oldest daily newspaper Dawn, which is repeatedly harassed by officials.

Dawn has been nominated for the Prize for Independence.

“The country’s oldest daily newspaper is the only one that continues to resist military rule. Its distribution was banned during the 2018 elections. This year the government instructed advertisers not to publish ads with Dawn,” the RSF said.

Since its creation in 1992, the Reporters Without Borders’ Press Freedom Awards honour particularly courageous and independent journalists whose work has had a great impact.

“Many of the nominees face constant threats or have been imprisoned several times for their work - yet these journalists refused to be silenced and continue to raise their voices against the abuse of power, corruption and other crimes. Rather than dishearten us, the difficult situations these journalists face inspire us with the will to achieve change. Courage in the pursuit of journalistic ideals is a formidable motivating force for all those who want to address humankind’s most important challenges,” said Christophe Deloire, RSF secretary general.

The winners of the awards will be announced in Berlin on Sept 12.

