Today's Paper | August 31, 2019

OIC reaffirms internationally recognised status of Kashmir dispute, its resolution through plebiscite

Dawn.comAugust 31, 2019

The OIC has reaffirmed the UN Security Council Resolutions on the internationally recognised status of Kashmir dispute. — Photo courtesy OIC Twitter/File
The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday reaffirmed the internationally recognised status of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, contradicting the Indian government's claim that the matter was a bilateral issue between it and Pakistan, a press release issued by the Islamic bloc said.

According to the statement, the OIC General Secretariat has been "following with concern" the developments in occupied Kashmir that have occurred since India's unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution, which granted special autonomy to occupied Kashmir, on August 5.

"The General Secretariat reaffirms the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on the internationally recognised status of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its final disposition through a UN-supervised plebiscite," it said.

The OIC reiterated its solidarity the people of occupied Kashmir, recalling decisions taken at the OIC Summit and resolutions adopted by the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

It called for the "immediate lifting of the curfew, restoration of communication and the respect for the fundamental rights of Kashmiris".

Recognizing the need for seeking a durable solution to the Kashmir issue according to UN Security Council resolutions, the OIC General Secretariat stressed the need for the resumption of dialogue process between Pakistan and India, which it termed as a "prerequisite for development, peace and stability in South Asia".

On August 5, the Hindu nationalist government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest. The clampdown is now on its 27th day.

Kashmir Unrest
World

