Qureshi criticises Indian govt for restricting religious freedom of Kashmiri Muslims

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday strongly criticised the Indian government for usurping the basic rights including religious freedom of the people in occupied Kashmir.

The minister was addressing a convention attended by hundreds of people in Sindh's Thar district. The gathering was hosted by the Hindu community to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Qureshi said that the event was a clear message to the world that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has restricted religious freedoms by locking mosques up in occupied Kashmir, while temples are functioning freely in Pakistan.

FM Qureshi addressing a gathering on Aug 31, hosted by the Hindu community to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. — Hainf Samoon

He added that the Indian government sealed doors of mosques in occupied Kashmir even on the day of Eid. The curfew has now entered its 27th consecutive day, he said, adding that the BJP government was only staging a drama by opening schools in the valley.

He pointed out that the Indian government had also prevented elected opposition leaders from entering Srinagar.

The minister said that he was visiting the Shiv temple with a message of humanity.

