DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 31, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Qureshi criticises Indian govt for restricting religious freedom of Kashmiri Muslims

Hanif Samoon | Allah Bux ArisarAugust 31, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a gathering hosted by the Hindu community in Thar on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a gathering hosted by the Hindu community in Thar on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday strongly criticised the Indian government for usurping the basic rights including religious freedom of the people in occupied Kashmir.

The minister was addressing a convention attended by hundreds of people in Sindh's Thar district. The gathering was hosted by the Hindu community to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Also read: No talks with India before curfew in occupied Kashmir is lifted, says FM Qureshi

Qureshi said that the event was a clear message to the world that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has restricted religious freedoms by locking mosques up in occupied Kashmir, while temples are functioning freely in Pakistan.

FM Qureshi addressing a gathering on Aug 31, hosted by the Hindu community to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. — Hainf Samoon
FM Qureshi addressing a gathering on Aug 31, hosted by the Hindu community to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. — Hainf Samoon

He added that the Indian government sealed doors of mosques in occupied Kashmir even on the day of Eid. The curfew has now entered its 27th consecutive day, he said, adding that the BJP government was only staging a drama by opening schools in the valley.

He pointed out that the Indian government had also prevented elected opposition leaders from entering Srinagar.

The minister said that he was visiting the Shiv temple with a message of humanity.

More details to follow

KASHMIR POLICY
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 31, 2019

Gas sector reforms

THE government has taken some bold decisions in the recently announced reforms of the gas sector, though some ...
August 31, 2019

Awards for judges

SHOULD the judiciary be incentivised in terms of the quantum of cases decided or the quality of justice dispensed?...
August 31, 2019

Apocalypse now

WE live in precarious times. Volatile, changing climate spells disaster for human civilisation, and the threat is ...
Updated August 30, 2019

Bahria settlement dues

No individual or organisation pronounced guilty of a crime should be able to profit from it.
August 30, 2019

Human trafficking

THIS week, a seminar in the capital city highlighted that a disproportionate number of Pakistani women and girls ...
Sheikh Rashid’s ‘war’
Updated August 30, 2019

Sheikh Rashid’s ‘war’

A RAILWAYS minister should mind the phenomenon that is the rail line, especially in Pakistan, where some of its...