DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 31, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No talks with India before curfew in occupied Kashmir is lifted, says FM Qureshi

Dawn.comUpdated August 31, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is ready to sit for talks with India if New Delhi fulfills certain conditions. — AP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is ready to sit for talks with India if New Delhi fulfills certain conditions. — AP/File

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan could hold talks with India over the issue of occupied Kashmir if New Delhi meets certain conditions, including allowing him to meet with the Kashmiri leadership.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Urdu, the minister said Pakistan had no objection to holding bilateral talks with India and that it would also welcome mediation by a third party.

He said the talks could take place if: India lifts the crippling curfew that has been imposed in occupied Kashmir for nearly four weeks, restores the rights of local residents, releases the entire imprisoned Kashmiri leadership and allows him (Qureshi) to meet with the Kashmiri leadership.

See: How India is seeking to portray 'calm, normalcy' in locked-down occupied Kashmir

But he added as a caveat that while Pakistan has never shied away from talks, he did not see a favourable atmosphere for negotiations from the Indian side considering New Delhi's oppression of the Kashmiri people.

"There are three disputes to this conflict: India, Pakistan and Kashmir," Qureshi told the BBC. "I think if India is serious it should first set Kashmiri leaders free and allow me to meet the Kashmiri leadership and hold consultations.

"I will have to assess their (Kashmiri leaders') emotions. [We] cannot come to the table for talks by trampling the sentiments of Kashmiris."

Examine: Shimla scrapped: The Modi government rejects the very idea of talks

Ruling out war, the foreign minister stressed that Pakistan has never adopted an aggressive policy and always prioritised peace. "(A war) will cause loss of people and the world will be affected by it, so war is not an option," he said.

He added, however, that the armed forces and people of Pakistan are ready if war is "imposed" on Pakistan like on February 26 earlier this year.

On August 5, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest. The clampdown is now on its 27th day.

Pakistan angrily slammed New Delhi's moves, expelling India's ambassador, suspending bilateral trade, and taking the matter to the United Nations Security Council.

Foreign Minister Qureshi's latest comments echo that of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times on Friday that dialogue with India can start only when it reverses its "illegal annexation of Kashmir, ends the curfew and lockdown, and withdraws its troops to the barracks".

"With the nuclear shadow hovering over South Asia, we realise that Pakistan and India have to move out of a zero-sum mind-set to begin dialogue on Kashmir, various strategic matters and trade. On Kashmir, the dialogue must include all stakeholders, especially the Kashmiris," the premier wrote.

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 31, 2019

Gas sector reforms

THE government has taken some bold decisions in the recently announced reforms of the gas sector, though some ...
August 31, 2019

Awards for judges

SHOULD the judiciary be incentivised in terms of the quantum of cases decided or the quality of justice dispensed?...
August 31, 2019

Apocalypse now

WE live in precarious times. Volatile, changing climate spells disaster for human civilisation, and the threat is ...
Updated August 30, 2019

Bahria settlement dues

No individual or organisation pronounced guilty of a crime should be able to profit from it.
August 30, 2019

Human trafficking

THIS week, a seminar in the capital city highlighted that a disproportionate number of Pakistani women and girls ...
Sheikh Rashid’s ‘war’
Updated August 30, 2019

Sheikh Rashid’s ‘war’

A RAILWAYS minister should mind the phenomenon that is the rail line, especially in Pakistan, where some of its...