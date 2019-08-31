Imran seeks UAE support over occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday telephoned United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, apprising the latter of the troubling situation in India-held Kashmir and sought support of the Muslim world for Kashmiris.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the crown prince thanked Mr Khan for keeping him informed on the latest developments in the occupied valley.

“The people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are looking for strong support of the Islamic states. The people of Pakistan also attached high hopes to the OIC countries, including the UAE, at this critical juncture,” the prime minister told the crown prince.

The UAE and its crown prince were lately severely criticised in Pakistan for awarding the UAE’s highest civilian medal, Order of Zayed, to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the oil-rich Emirates last week. Much of that criticism was vented out on Twitter. Online activists were annoyed at the UAE and its leadership for awarding the medal to the Indian PM despite his government’s atrocities in held Kashmir.

PM phones crown prince, informs him about troubling situation in valley

The Prime Minister Office said in a statement that Mr Khan made the call “to discuss the troubling developments in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)” and informed the crown prince that “the total lockdown and the curfew in the IOJ&K had entered the fourth week resulting in dire human rights and humanitarian situation”.

In his conversation, the prime minister also drew the attention of the crown prince to the intensified ceasefire violations by India on the LoC. He warned of the possibility of a false flag operation that India may stage to malign Pakistan and discre­dit the Kashmiri uprising.

He underscored the need for international support to the cause so that curfew could be lifted and the sufferings of Kashmiris could be alleviated.

“The two leaders agreed to remain closely engaged with a view to taking steps to address the serious situation,” the statement said.

In January this year, the UAE gave a $3 billion bailout package to Pakistan to help stable the latter’s crippling economy.

Syed Irfan Raza also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2019