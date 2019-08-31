DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 31, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

24 drown as jeep plunges into stream in Kohistan

Nisar Ahmad KhanUpdated August 31, 2019

Email

The jeep was going to Kandia from Bagru when it met with the accident. — APP/File
The jeep was going to Kandia from Bagru when it met with the accident. — APP/File

MANSEHRA: At least 24 people, including women and children, were killed when a jeep carrying members of a wedding party plunged into a stream after a bridge collapsed in the Kandia area of Upper Kohistan on Friday evening.

“All 24 people belonging to the same tribe drowned when a bridge collapsed and the jeep they were travelling in plunged into a stream,” Ahsanul Haq, the chief civil defence warden of Upper Kohistan, told reporters.

The jeep was going to Kandia from Bagru when it met with the accident.

According to the area residents, bodies were swept away by the stream and local people had started efforts to recover the bodies.

Mr Haq said that the incident happened because the bridge, which was in a dilapidated condition, could not bear burden of the heavily loaded jeep.

District police chief of Upper Kohistan Raja Abdul Saboor said: “A police party has been sent to area to take part in rescue activities.

“It is a rugged mountainous area with no communication facilities and the people engaged in rescue activities are facing difficulties because of darkness.”

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 31, 2019

Gas sector reforms

THE government has taken some bold decisions in the recently announced reforms of the gas sector, though some ...
August 31, 2019

Awards for judges

SHOULD the judiciary be incentivised in terms of the quantum of cases decided or the quality of justice dispensed?...
August 31, 2019

Apocalypse now

WE live in precarious times. Volatile, changing climate spells disaster for human civilisation, and the threat is ...
Updated August 30, 2019

Bahria settlement dues

No individual or organisation pronounced guilty of a crime should be able to profit from it.
August 30, 2019

Human trafficking

THIS week, a seminar in the capital city highlighted that a disproportionate number of Pakistani women and girls ...
Sheikh Rashid’s ‘war’
Updated August 30, 2019

Sheikh Rashid’s ‘war’

A RAILWAYS minister should mind the phenomenon that is the rail line, especially in Pakistan, where some of its...