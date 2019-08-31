DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 31, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

22 missing, 4 bodies recovered as pickup truck falls into river in Kohistan

Umar BachaAugust 31, 2019

Email

Five men jump out of the truck before it falls into Kandia river. — File photo provided by the author
Five men jump out of the truck before it falls into Kandia river. — File photo provided by the author

Four bodies were recovered from Kandia river in Kohistan after a pickup truck carrying 31 passengers fell into it, officials told Dawn on Friday.

According to the initial information available, the vehicle plunged into the river after a wooden bridge on the river collapsed. The river is passing through Barigo area of Kandia district in upper Kohistan.

Kohistan Civil Defence Chief Warden Ihsanul Haq said the fateful truck was heading to Komela from Kandia. He said that the bridge could not sustain the load and collapsed when the vehicle was crossing over it.

He said five men jumped out of the pickup truck before it fell into the river.

The officer added that four bodies have been fished out of the river and work is underway to find the rest. Civil Defence teams, police, and locals are taking part in the operation, he added.

He said four women and five children were onboard the truck when it fell. All four deceased were residents of the same village and were close relatives, he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 30, 2019

Bahria settlement dues

No individual or organisation pronounced guilty of a crime should be able to profit from it.
August 30, 2019

Human trafficking

THIS week, a seminar in the capital city highlighted that a disproportionate number of Pakistani women and girls ...
Sheikh Rashid’s ‘war’
Updated August 30, 2019

Sheikh Rashid’s ‘war’

A RAILWAYS minister should mind the phenomenon that is the rail line, especially in Pakistan, where some of its...
Updated August 29, 2019

Fiscal blowout

The numbers are screaming to be heard by now.
August 29, 2019

Airspace closure

INDIA’S brutality in held Kashmir needs a firm response from Pakistan, one that helps highlight the Kashmiri cause...
August 29, 2019

A royal mess

POLITICS is a dirty business. It is an oft-repeated cliché, but recent events in Karachi only confirm it. The...