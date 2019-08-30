In pictures: Tens of thousands of Pakistanis come out on streets to show solidarity with occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan leads demonstration on Kashmir in bid to win over world opinion.

Cities across the country came to a standstill around noon on Friday as tens of thousands of people poured onto the streets in a government-led demonstration of solidarity with occupied Kashmir, after India revoked its autonomy earlier this month.

The Pakistani national anthem and an anthem for Kashmir played across television and radio, while traffic came to a standstill and trains stopped as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's campaign to draw global attention to the plight of the occupied Himalayan region.

“We are with them in their testing times. The message that goes out of here today is that as long as Kashmiris don't get freedom, we will stand with them,” the premier told thousands of demonstrators in Islamabad.

Following are scenes from around the country captured during the observance of 'Kashmir Hour' today:

Protesters rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi on Friday. — AP

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation outside the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad on August 30. — AFP

Protesters rally to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir in Quetta. — AP

A man waves Pakistan's and Azad Kashmir's flags during a countrywide 'Kashmir Hour' to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir at the Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi. — Reuters

Civil society activists chant slogans at a rally organised by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir in Muzaffarabad. — Photo by Tariq Naqash

People wave Kashmiri flags to express solidarity with occupied Kashmir during a rally at the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad. — AP

People chant slogans during a countrywide 'Kashmir Hour' demonstration to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Peshawar. — Reuters

People wave national Pakistan flags and the flags of AJK on the arrival of Prime Minister Imran Khan before his address to the nation outside the Prime Minister Secretariat building in Islamabad. — AFP

Protesters rally to express solidarity with occupied Kashmir in Lahore on Friday. — AP

Members of the Pakistan women's cricket team and others stand in solidarity with occupied Kashmir. — Photo courtesy: PTI Twitter

Lawmakers rally for Indian-occupied Kashmiris in Peshawar. — AP

Citizens hold the Pakistani and Kashmiri flags in a demonstration on Karachi's Sharea Faisal. — Photo: Dawn.com

Residents take part in a rally to show solidarity with occupied Kashmir in Chitral. — Photo courtesy: PTI Twitter

Citizens and civil servants take part in a rally in a show of solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir in Faisalabad. — Photo courtesy: Rahil Akhtar

Students hold posters in solidarity with occupied Kashmir in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy: Imran Ghazali on Twitter

People gather in Islamabad to show support for the people of occupied Kashmir. — Photo courtesy: PTI Twitter

