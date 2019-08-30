DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 30, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bangladesh women's cricket team to tour Pakistan in October: PCB

Imran SiddiqueAugust 30, 2019

Email

In this file photo, Bangladesh captain Jahanara Alam plays a shot during the first T20 match between the Pakistan and Bangladesh women’s cricket team at The Southend Club in Karachi on September 30, 2015. — AFP
In this file photo, Bangladesh captain Jahanara Alam plays a shot during the first T20 match between the Pakistan and Bangladesh women’s cricket team at The Southend Club in Karachi on September 30, 2015. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the dates of upcoming matches between Bangladesh and Pakistan women's cricket teams that are to be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The Bangladesh women's cricket team will arrive in Pakistan for a two-week tour on October 23 and play two one-day international and three Twenty20 games — the first of which will be held on October 26.

This would be Bangladesh's first tour to Pakistan since 2015, when they had visited Karachi to play two T20s and as many ODIs.

According to a statement issued by the PCB, this tour is part of a "reciprocal arrangement" between the cricket boards of Pakistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan had toured Bangladesh in 2018, during which they had played a four-match T20 series and a one-off ODI match at Cox's Bazar.

The upcoming tour, the board said, has "provided another breakthrough [for] the PCB in its efforts for the full restoration of international cricket in the country, especially after Sri Lanka Cricket’s decision to send their men’s team for three ODIs and as many T20Is in Karachi and Lahore, starting next month".

The schedule of the matches that are to be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh women's teams is as follows:

  • October 26: First T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

  • October 28: Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

  • October 30: Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

  • November 2: First ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

  • November 4: Second ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 30, 2019

Bahria settlement dues

No individual or organisation pronounced guilty of a crime should be able to profit from it.
August 30, 2019

Human trafficking

THIS week, a seminar in the capital city highlighted that a disproportionate number of Pakistani women and girls ...
Sheikh Rashid’s ‘war’
Updated August 30, 2019

Sheikh Rashid’s ‘war’

A RAILWAYS minister should mind the phenomenon that is the rail line, especially in Pakistan, where some of its...
Updated August 29, 2019

Fiscal blowout

The numbers are screaming to be heard by now.
August 29, 2019

Airspace closure

INDIA’S brutality in held Kashmir needs a firm response from Pakistan, one that helps highlight the Kashmiri cause...
August 29, 2019

A royal mess

POLITICS is a dirty business. It is an oft-repeated cliché, but recent events in Karachi only confirm it. The...