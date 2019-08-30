Bangladesh women's cricket team to tour Pakistan in October: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the dates of upcoming matches between Bangladesh and Pakistan women's cricket teams that are to be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The Bangladesh women's cricket team will arrive in Pakistan for a two-week tour on October 23 and play two one-day international and three Twenty20 games — the first of which will be held on October 26.

This would be Bangladesh's first tour to Pakistan since 2015, when they had visited Karachi to play two T20s and as many ODIs.

According to a statement issued by the PCB, this tour is part of a "reciprocal arrangement" between the cricket boards of Pakistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan had toured Bangladesh in 2018, during which they had played a four-match T20 series and a one-off ODI match at Cox's Bazar.

The upcoming tour, the board said, has "provided another breakthrough [for] the PCB in its efforts for the full restoration of international cricket in the country, especially after Sri Lanka Cricket’s decision to send their men’s team for three ODIs and as many T20Is in Karachi and Lahore, starting next month".

The schedule of the matches that are to be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh women's teams is as follows: