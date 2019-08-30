DAWN.COM

PM Imran lauds nation for coming out against 'fascist Modi govt's annexation' of occupied Kashmir

Dawn.comUpdated August 30, 2019

A Kashmir Hour event held outside the outside the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Islamabad on Friday. — Photo courtesy PTI Official Twitter
A Kashmir Hour event held in Islamabad on Friday. — Photo courtesy PTI Official Twitter
Nadra employees headed by Nadra chairman headed towards D-Chowk in Islamabad for Kashmir Hour. — Photo courtesy Nadra media cell
People gather outside Ocean Mall in Karachi to observe Kashmir Hour. — Photo courtesy Usman Mazhar
Pakistanis, on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, came out in droves on Friday to observe 'Kashmir Hour' from 12pm to 12:30pm to express solidarity with Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

Education institutions, government and private offices, banks, traders, lawyers and military authorities took part in the events. All traffic signals turned red at noon.

Small and large rallies were also held across the country by citizens, lawyers, and people from other walks of life. Various leaders took part in Kashmir Hour events including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, PTI's Dr Seema Zia and cricketer Shahid Afridi at a Kashmir Hour event in Karachi. — Photo courtesy PTI Sindh Official Twitter
In the federal capital, the main event was held outside the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) where a large gathering was addressed by the prime minister. Along with the premier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Prime Minister's Special Assistant Naeemul Haque were also in attendance.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir were played at the start of the event.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a Kashmir Hour event outside the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
"Today, all of Pakistan, wherever there are Pakistanis, whether they are our students, or shopkeepers or labourers — today all of us are standing with our Kashmiris," the premier said.

"Our Kashmiris are going through a very tough time."

The premier said that the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had taken over India, "the way the Nazi party had taken over Germany".

"They think that Muslims should be taught a lesson, that they are not equal citizens. Today, the whole world is seeing what is happening in Kashmir."

Shahrae Faisal in Karachi during Kashmir Hour. ─ Photo courtesy Rabya Hasan
Prime Minister Imran said he has conveyed to all foreign leaders that if the international community does not stand up to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "fascist government", the effect would be felt in the whole world.

The premier reiterated that if India planned to take any action in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, "every brick will be countered with a stone."

"Forget the media; they did not let even [Indian] opposition leaders go to Srinagar."

He called attention to the fact that Kashmirs in IoK were under curfew for nearly four weeks. "The message from Pakistan that will be sent today is that till our Kashmiris don't get independence, the people of Pakistan will stand with them."

President Arif Alvi while speaking during Kashmir Hour on Friday.─ DawnNewsTV
Another event was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr where President Arif Alvi addressed the crowd.

"I pray to God that in your and my lifetime, we see an independent Kashmir in which their rights are not repressed, their women are not raped and their people are not martyred."

Later in the day, Prime Minister Imran took to Twitter to express pride for the way the nation had stood in support of the Kashmiri people.

"I am so proud of our people in the way they came out today in solidarity with the Kashmiris — letting them know our nation stands resolutely with them as they confront the brutal, fascist Modi government's annexation and ethnic cleansing agenda in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he tweeted.

"The Pakistani nation has also let the world know about the Nazi-style takeover of India by the RSS-BJP's Hindu supremacist ideology and the danger it poses not only to the region but the world," he added.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also hailed the solidarity expressed by the nation with the Kashmiri people, according to a tweet by the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations.

“Solidarity displayed by the nation with Kashmiri brethren during Kashmir Hour today is a strong message to the world," he was quoted as saying. He added that the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir is a threat to regional peace.

Appeal to express solidarity

While addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Imran had announced that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting from August 30.

Read: National anthems, sirens to blare across country for 'Kashmir Hour' at noon on Friday: DG ISPR

According to the railways ministry, all trains were to stop for one minute and all railway workers were to take part in Kashmir Hour events.

The Punjab government had also issued a 'Friday Plan' as a part of Kashmir Mobilisation Campaign beginning with standing in respect of the country's national anthem. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were scheduled join a procession at Charing Cross.

ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had urged the youth, particularly students, to attend the Kashmir Hour events to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Read: Pakistani celebs rally in support of Imran Khan's call for Kashmir Hour tomorrow

Celebrities and cricketers also appealed to the public to come out for Kashmir Hour.

'Strong message of solidarity'

India's government, led by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, decided on August 5 to repeal of Article 370 of the Indian constitution, that granted occupied Kashmir special status. The government instituted a security lockdown and communications blackout to avoid violence. The clampdown is now on its 26th day.

Ahead of today's events, the premier on Thursday called on all Pakistanis to take part in Kashmir Hour to send a strong message of solidarity to Kashmiris.

"I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow 12 noon-12.30pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them and against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew, the daily injuring and killing of Kashmiri civilians, including women & children — all part of the ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi government and its illegal annexation of IoK," the prime minister said via Twitter.

"The plan to change demography of IoK is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention.

"We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them. So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hour tomorrow, stop whatever you are doing and come out on the road to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people," he urged.

Uday
Aug 30, 2019 12:15pm

The whole world is...

Recommend 0
AK
Aug 30, 2019 12:28pm

He is a sportsman . He should promote physical fitness and health. The other day Modi organised physical fitness event which was very popular. IK is just wasting everyone's valuable time.

Recommend 0
be good to all
Aug 30, 2019 12:38pm

Be happy with what you have.

Recommend 0
India
Aug 30, 2019 12:38pm

please stream live.

Recommend 0
Trump
Aug 30, 2019 12:43pm

So what has been achieved with this?

Recommend 0
Ranu
Aug 30, 2019 12:45pm

Coming out and gathering is not enough, whole nation should run for half an hour, it will do a lot of good to the people themselves. IK has made the people laughing stock .

Recommend 0
satyajeet
Aug 30, 2019 12:48pm

And the award for best actor goes to IK( In best drama category).

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Aug 30, 2019 12:52pm

What a waste of time. Multiply 30 minutes with the population in billions, that many hours of productive hours is lost. Can a country with economy in doldrums, soaring inflation, sky rocketing fiscal deficit, afford to waste this kind of time, resources and money. This is a clear case of misplaced priorities by the government.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 30, 2019 01:00pm

He is 100 percent right.

Recommend 0
Graham John
Aug 30, 2019 01:10pm

Only pakistanis know how to become a laughing stock on world stage.

Recommend 0
Sudhir
Aug 30, 2019 01:31pm

And on the other side, government has started investment and development process

Recommend 0
Karma
Aug 30, 2019 01:32pm

People are gullible and ignorant about improved & better country as was promised and no progress happening they are taken for a jolly good ride.

Recommend 0
Rahsid
Aug 30, 2019 01:36pm

How there are times rationality and reason loses relevance goaded by leaders and government.

Recommend 0
Aly
Aug 30, 2019 01:37pm

We stand United!

Recommend 0
Smarty infinity
Aug 30, 2019 01:40pm

more gimmicks and no action. Nothing can be done, Pakistan don't waster your time

Recommend 0
Thiruvengadathan S
Aug 30, 2019 01:42pm

He can use this situation to inculcate a habit of learning science. He should make Pakistan self sufficient in food chemicals drugs and essentials. He should encourage indegenious scientific advancements. Will he do this?.

Recommend 0
BALA R
Aug 30, 2019 02:17pm

How does it helps?

Recommend 0
Ubaid ali
Aug 30, 2019 02:33pm

So what?

Recommend 0
Bipul
Aug 30, 2019 02:59pm

Please do this every day. Really makes a difference.

Recommend 0
Raghu
Aug 30, 2019 04:59pm

@Bipul, atleast weekly once is better..

Recommend 0
lomainbhibola
Aug 30, 2019 08:10pm

Keep standing

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Aug 30, 2019 08:12pm

Beautiful. Best PMIK. I was very emotional and cried when we gathered.

Recommend 0

