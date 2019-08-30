DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 30, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US Congress report reviews Pakistan’s decision-making process

Anwar IqbalUpdated August 30, 2019

Email

The military has retained a dominant influence over foreign and security policies in Pakistan, according to a US congressional report releas­ed on Wednesday. But it also noted that the country’s army chief is a non-political professional. — Reuters/File
The military has retained a dominant influence over foreign and security policies in Pakistan, according to a US congressional report releas­ed on Wednesday. But it also noted that the country’s army chief is a non-political professional. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: The military has retained a dominant influence over foreign and security policies in Pakistan, according to a US congressional report releas­ed on Wednesday. But it also noted that the country’s army chief is a non-political professional.

The report, prepared for US lawmakers by the bipartisan Congressional Re­sear­ch Service (CRS), comes amidst growing concern in Washing­ton over the Kashmir dispute. Last week, a US think tank warned that if not checked, the Kashmir crisis could lead to yet another war between the two countries, with dangerous consequences for all, as both nations now have nuclear weapons.

Policymakers in Washing­ton also believe that the army will play a decisive role in determining how Pakistan responds to the Kashmir crisis and apparently that’s why the CRS prepared a brief for US lawmakers on the army’s role in the decision-making process.

Noting that Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa got a three-year exten­sion earlier this month, the report added: “He is widely described as being professional and non-political.”

The report noted that although the army had removed three civilian governments in the past 72 years, it did so “through explicit or implicit presidential orders”.

The report pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan “animated many younger, urban, middle-class voters by emphasising anti-corruption and creation of a welfare state that provides better education and health care”.

But his “effort has foundered due to the country’s acute financial crisis, and a need for new foreign borrowing and government austerity”.

The PTI government, however, has a comfortable arrangement with the military and “most analysts see Pakistan’s military establishment continuing to retain dominant influence over foreign and security policies”, the CRS added.

The report noted that the general election last year had led to “a dramatic end to the decades-long domination of Pakistan’s national politics by two dynastic parties, as the relatively young Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf swept a large plurality of NA seats”.

In an earlier report, the CRS quoted US officials as saying that vital US interests … related to terrorism, Afghanis­tan, nuclear proliferation, India, democratisation and human rights, and economic development” were at stake in Pakistan.

The report expressed concern over the deployment of new nuclear weapons in the region, Pakistan’s close strategic and economic partnership with China and emphasised the need for counter-terrorism cooperation with Islamabad.

The report also reviewed Pakis­tan’s economic and fiscal crisis, pointing out that it remains a poor country with high rates of inflation and unemployment, and sometimes acute food, water, and energy shortages.

The report noted that the country’s economic growth had been solid in recent years, but was well below that needed to keep pace with population growth.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2019

Pak US Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
pindy
Aug 30, 2019 10:02am

Why does a country needs confirmation from US that their army chief is non political ?

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Aug 30, 2019 10:04am

Democracy ends here.

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Aug 30, 2019 10:04am

Where is democracy than...?

Recommend 0
Desi jat
Aug 30, 2019 10:04am

Puppet government has been internationalised now.

Recommend 0
Desi jat
Aug 30, 2019 10:05am

So opposition is correct in accusing IK as puppet.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 30, 2019

Bahria settlement dues

No individual or organisation pronounced guilty of a crime should be able to profit from it.
August 30, 2019

Human trafficking

THIS week, a seminar in the capital city highlighted that a disproportionate number of Pakistani women and girls ...
Sheikh Rashid’s ‘war’
Updated August 30, 2019

Sheikh Rashid’s ‘war’

A RAILWAYS minister should mind the phenomenon that is the rail line, especially in Pakistan, where some of its...
Updated August 29, 2019

Fiscal blowout

The numbers are screaming to be heard by now.
August 29, 2019

Airspace closure

INDIA’S brutality in held Kashmir needs a firm response from Pakistan, one that helps highlight the Kashmiri cause...
August 29, 2019

A royal mess

POLITICS is a dirty business. It is an oft-repeated cliché, but recent events in Karachi only confirm it. The...