China will work with Pakistan to safeguard regional stability: Beijing

BEIJING: Terming the recent visit of the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, Gen Xu Qiliang, to Pakistan very successful, the Chinese defence ministry on Thursday said that Beijing would work together with Islamabad to strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual trust and improve defence cooperation to safeguard peace and stability in the region.

Given the complex security situation in the region, the defence ministry spokesman said, China was willing to work with Pakistan to implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state, strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual trust and improve defence cooperation so as to jointly safeguard regional stability.

At his monthly briefing, spokesman Ren Guoqiang remarked that China and Pakistan were strategic partners and iron brothers that helped each other.

He said Gen Xu’s visit to Pakistan was in line with China’s 2019 international military cooperation plan and it was agreed upon by the two countries.

Defence ministry describes Xu’s visit as very successful

“This visit is very successful and we have seen many media coverage on this visit,” he added.

Gen Xu led a high-level delegation to Pakistan earlier this week and held separate meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbassi and discussed with them issues of mutual interest and regional peace and stability.

The visit took place against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Indian decision to revoke the autonomous status of India-held Kashmir and bifurcate it into two parts — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2019