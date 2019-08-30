DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 30, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nation to observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour today

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated August 30, 2019

Email

POLICE try to stop protesting lawyers from reaching the Line of Control at Chakothi, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. — AP
POLICE try to stop protesting lawyers from reaching the Line of Control at Chakothi, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. — AP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to the nation to observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour on Friday (today) by coming out on roads from 12noon to 12.30pm to give a message to the world that the Pakistani nation stands by the Kashmiris who have been facing unprecedented human rights violations in India-occupied Kashmir (IOK) amid curfew which has entered the 24th day.

On the call of the prime minister, all education institutions, government and private offices, banks, traders, lawyers and military authorities will take part in Kashmir Solidarity Day events.

Vehicular traffic and government machinery will come to a standstill.

Sirens will be sounded and the national anthem will be played at 12noon across the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend a gathering outside the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and later address the nation from there.

“I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow 12noon-12.30pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in IOK a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them and against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew,” the prime minister said in his tweet.

PM appeals to people to come out on roads from 12noon to 12.30pm

He said in another tweet: “We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them. So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hour tomorrow stop whatever you are doing and come out on the road to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.”

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was bent upon “cleansing of Muslims” after revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir through annulling Article 370 of the constitution.

Prime Minister Khan expressed concern over tyranny of Indian armed forces in IOK, saying children and women were also being targeted by Indian troops who are said to be over 900,000 in number.

“The daily injuring and killing of Kashmiri civilians, including women and children - all part of the ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi government and it’s illegal annexation of IOK. The plan to change demography of IOK is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention,” he said.

According the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Kashmir day ceremonies will be attended by civil and military officials across the country.

Read: National anthems, sirens to blare across country for 'Kashmir Hour' at noon on Friday: DG ISPR

ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor urged the youth, particularly students, to attend the Kashmir Hour events to express solidarity with the people of the held valley.

In the federal capital, the main event will be held outside the Prime Minister Office where a large gathering will be addressed by the prime minister. Earlier a rally would be staged in the city which would become a public meeting outside the PMO, Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said.

All traffic signals will turn red at 1200 noon and remain so till 12.30pm to halt vehicular traffic. However, ambulances will be allowed to move without any hindrance as one of the lanes of roads will remain clear for emergency services.

Tight security measures will be taken on the occasion and public will not be allowed to proceed into Red Zone (outside the PMO).

Prime Minister Imran met Interior Minister retired Brig Ijaz Shah at the PMO and sought details of security measures.

According to the railways ministry, all trains will stop for one minute and all railway workers will take part in Kashmir Hour events.

Similarly, officials and employees of the National Highway Authority (NHA) will gather at the NHA headquarters and attend a ceremony in which national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir will be played.

The officials of the secretariat blocks/ministries will gather at R-Block to attend a Kashmir Hour event.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2019

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 30, 2019

Bahria settlement dues

No individual or organisation pronounced guilty of a crime should be able to profit from it.
August 30, 2019

Human trafficking

THIS week, a seminar in the capital city highlighted that a disproportionate number of Pakistani women and girls ...
August 30, 2019

Sheikh Rashid’s ‘war’

A RAILWAYS minister should mind the phenomenon that is the rail line, especially in Pakistan, where some of its...
Updated August 29, 2019

Fiscal blowout

The numbers are screaming to be heard by now.
August 29, 2019

Airspace closure

INDIA’S brutality in held Kashmir needs a firm response from Pakistan, one that helps highlight the Kashmiri cause...
August 29, 2019

A royal mess

POLITICS is a dirty business. It is an oft-repeated cliché, but recent events in Karachi only confirm it. The...