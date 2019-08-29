DAWN.COM

India accuses Pakistan of 'trying to infiltrate terrorists', ISPR chief rubbishes claim

AP | Dawn.comAugust 29, 2019

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar. — Wikipedia Commons/File
India on Thursday said it has 'information' that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists into the country to carry out attacks amid rising tensions over New Delhi's decision to abrogate the autonomy of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters that Indian security forces were prepared to deal with any eventuality.

He was reacting to Indian media reports that cited unidentified Indian intelligence sources as saying Pakistan-trained commandos have allegedly entered Indian waters to attack port facilities in western Gujarat state.

He said Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists to create 'an alarmist situation' after New Delhi imposed a lockdown and ended occupied Kashmir's autonomy early this month.

Pakistan Army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor rejected the Indian claim, saying Pakistan was a responsible state and “we would be insane to allow infiltration” across the Line of Control.

Kumar said Pakistan “has been using terror and cross-border terrorism as a policy. We have continued to highlight that Pakistan has an obligation to take action against terrorist and terror groups operating from its soil.”

The Indian claim comes as Prime Minister Imran Khan in recent days repeatedly alerted the international community that India will possibly stage a "false-flag operation" to "divert attention from massive human rights violations" in occupied Kashmir.

India accuses Pakistan of training and arming insurgent groups that have been fighting since 1989 for Kashmir's independence from India or its merger with Pakistan, a charge Islamabad denies. Pakistan says it only provides moral and diplomatic support to these groups.

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
World

Comments (4)

Fastrack
Aug 29, 2019 09:55pm

Could not refrain from lies for long, could they? Thankfully, IK already warned the world about it.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 29, 2019 09:55pm

Here come the lies, when all else failed.

Recommend 0
nh
Aug 29, 2019 09:58pm

India should first provide proof and then give such comments!! highly unprofessional on their part.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Aug 29, 2019 09:59pm

What about india's state terror against the innocent Kashmiris..?!

Recommend 0

