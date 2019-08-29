DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 29, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Lightening kills 3 in Thar as rains lash parts of Sindh

Hanif SamoonAugust 29, 2019

Email

Majority of streets in Islamkot and other areas are submerged. — Photo provided by author
Majority of streets in Islamkot and other areas are submerged. — Photo provided by author

Lightning strikes killed three people and a number of animals in several areas of Thar district as rains lashed parts of Sindh on Thursday.

According to police and hospital sources, a woman, Parma Takar, 30, was killed in village Arjak near Diplo town after being struck by lightning. Separately, two boys identified as Yasin Asharaf and Mumtaz Ali Nohrio were also killed by lightning in village Moujayo near Diplo town.

Dozens of livestock were killed in related incidents in Chhachhro and other areas of Thar.

Islamkot, Chhachhro, Mithi, Diplo, Kaloi, Dahli, Kensar, Nagarparkar, Kasbo and other areas of Thar region received moderate to heavy showers today. Almost all streets and roads in the towns were inundated by gushing rainwater.

Meanwhile, continuous rains for the past three days have played havoc with the infrastructure in almost all towns of Badin district.

Several low-lying areas, localities and villages in the district are completely inundated. Similarly, several rain drains are overflowing in Tando Bago sub district while an embankment in Pangrio town has developed a 20-feet breach.

Continuous rains have also badly distributed the power supply and telecommunication systems in various areas of the district.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 29, 2019

Fiscal blowout

The numbers are screaming to be heard by now.
August 29, 2019

Airspace closure

INDIA’S brutality in held Kashmir needs a firm response from Pakistan, one that helps highlight the Kashmiri cause...
August 29, 2019

A royal mess

POLITICS is a dirty business. It is an oft-repeated cliché, but recent events in Karachi only confirm it. The...
Updated August 28, 2019

PM on Kashmir

The fact is that a coherent policy is needed to tackle this issue and raise it at the international level.
August 28, 2019

CPEC authority

IT is a little puzzling to hear repeated mentions from government officials about their intention to create what ...
August 28, 2019

From English to Urdu

THE Punjab government recently announced that, come March 2020, the medium of teaching at government primary schools...