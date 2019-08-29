DAWN.COM

Shaheen Afridi out of pre-season camp: PCB

Abu Bakar BilalAugust 29, 2019

Shaheen Afridi during a training session at Headingley in Leeds.— AFP/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that pacer Shaheen Afridi will not be participating in the pre-season camp any further as he has fallen ill due to dengue fever.

"Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of further participation in the pre-season camp after being diagnosed with dengue fever," read a press release issued by the PCB.

"Shaheen was admitted to a local hospital yesterday and is under the treatment of specialists."

According to the statement, the fate of opener Fakhar Zaman is still unclear as he underwent a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) test on Wednesday.

"Zaman is yet to resume his training is the camp due to an injury in his right knee," the press release said.

"His scans will now be examined by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel," the statement read, adding that the decision on his participation in the camp will be made on the basis of the MRI report.

The pre-season training camp started at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Aug 20.

The participants of the camp are undergoing fielding drills and net sessions, along with fitness and other cricketing activities. The camp has been set up to prepare the players for a competitive and challenging domestic and international cricket season, which is expected to begin with the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from Sept 12.

Apart from 31 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class matches and number of domestic white ball matches in relation to the National T20 Cup and Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, the Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to play six World Test Championship Tests, three ODIs and nine T20Is in the forthcoming season.

