Today's Paper | August 29, 2019

Three men found murdered at park in Karachi's Clifton

Imtiaz AliAugust 29, 2019

The deceased men had sustained wounds on their heads caused by a hard and blunt weapon, a doctor said. — AFP/File
Three men were found murdered in Karachi's Clifton neighbourhood on Thursday, police and hospital officials said.

They said the bodies of the three men were found with marks of injuries near Beach View Park. The bodies were shifted to Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre in order to fulfil legal formalities.

The deceased men had sustained wounds on their heads caused by a hard and blunt weapon, said Dr Seemin Jamali, the executive director of the hospital.

Two of the men were identified as Amsheer Afzal, who was in his mid-50s, and Ali Hasan, in his mid-30s, while the third, aged around 40 years, remained unidentified.

Clifton Station House Officer Pir Shabbir Haider said that the victims worked as boat polishers and masseurs in the Clifton area and used to sleep on benches in the park near the beach.

It appeared that they were asleep on the benches when unidentified assailant(s) attacked them by smashing their heads with heavy stones and then fled the scene, the SHO said.

Amsheer originally belonged to Mardan while Ali Hasan was a resident of Faisalabad. They were poor men who had no enmity with anyone, the officer added.

Police are investigating the triple murder case to ascertain the identities and possible motive of the killers.

