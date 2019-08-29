PM Imran calls on Pakistanis to partake in Kashmir Hour tomorrow to send message of solidarity
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called on all Pakistanis to take part in 'Kashmir Hour', being observed tomorrow at 12pm, to send a strong message of solidarity to Kashmiris.
"I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow 12 noon-12.30pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them and against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew, the daily injuring and killing of Kashmiri civilians, including women & children — all part of the ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi government and its illegal annexation of IoK," said the premier via Twitter.
"The plan to change demography of IoK is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention.
"We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them. So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hour tomorrow, stop whatever you are doing and come out on the road to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people," he urged.
India's government, led by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, decided on August 5 to repeal of Article 370 of the Indian constitution, that granted occupied Kashmir special status. The government instituted a security lockdown and communications blackout to avoid violence. The clampdown is now on its 25th day.
Read: How India is seeking to portray 'calm, normalcy' in locked-down occupied Kashmir
While addressing the nation on occupied Kashmir on Monday, Prime Minister Imran had announced that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting with Friday (Aug 30) between 12pm-12:30pm.
The premier, taking the nation into confidence on the government's strategy regarding occupied Kashmir following India's revocation of Article 370, had vowed that Pakistan "will go to any lengths" to support the cause of the oppressed Kashmiri people.
On Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that in accordance with the premier's announcement regarding Kashmir Hour, sirens will be sounded at 12 noon and national anthem and Kashmir’s anthem will be played across the country.
According to Radio Pakistan, "all the people and vehicles will come to a standstill" when the national anthems are played.
The premier and chief ministers along with parliamentarians will lead the nation by coming in front of their respective secretariats and office buildings, said Radio Pakistan, adding special prayers for the people of Kashmir would be offered after Friday prayers.
Comments (17)
Already there is mega garbage issue in Karachi and other cities. These hours can be spent by people to take cleaning in their hand to clean up adjacent streets and nearby public places so as to reduce many diseases. Who agree with me? Every week half an hour for our town hygiene seems good.
ok and then what mr. Prime Minister? These are tried and tested methods in the past and they dont work.
Noted
Khan's heart is in the right get place...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Sirens and playing national anthem wont solve kashmir issue. Futile attempt to divert from economic and debt crisis in the country.
Solidarity is not made by force but at free will of people, this dharna mentality has made us laughing stock.
What happened to Naya Pakistan movement? That’s toughest! Strike is easy!!
Dear PM I have lot of respect for your feelings and I believe you are honest but it is not for PM of Pakistan to bring the guys out to make sure that people of Kashmir are heard you have far more powerful position to talk with the WORLD with POWER and STRENGTH to make sure that WORLD knows that Pakistan will go to any limit to make sure that promise made to people of Kashmir years ago is honored. It must be now clear that driving car for someone or wearing national dress may help you to win some fans but it will not help Pakistan. Please do what PM of Pakistan should do and what you used to say when you were in opposition just a year ago. No one can stop people of Kashmir to get their ultimate goal but you would become either a hero or nothing in the HISTORY.
If majority came out and started blocking roads. How in the right mind due you propose to control them and ensure law and order is maintained. And how daily life of ordinary citizen will not be disturbed. Kashmir is one thing but inviting people to come on roads does not seem like a good idea to me.
Waste of time and effort. Plant tree or be nice to your mother in law for 1/2 hour instead.
PM of both countries are fooling people by diverting from real issue,, In INDIA, one launched the FIT INDIA MOVEMENT to divert the real issues of JOB LOSS, UNEMPLOYMENT,, in Pakistan, IK is doing the same..
I have office. Take some practical steps that actually work.
Waste of time and resources.
So interesting..what is next?
Nothing but drama. This is dharna politics.
Totally misdirected leadership. Hope IK shows the same enthusiasm for eradicating poverty.
This is just a waste of time, and will accomplish nothing. The government must take concrete steps to stem india's excurstions and try to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis