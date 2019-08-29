PM Imran calls on Pakistanis to partake in Kashmir Hour today to send message of solidarity

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called on all Pakistanis to take part in 'Kashmir Hour', being observed on Friday at 12pm, to send a strong message of solidarity to Kashmiris.

"I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow 12 noon-12.30pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them and against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew, the daily injuring and killing of Kashmiri civilians, including women & children — all part of the ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi government and its illegal annexation of IoK," said the premier via Twitter.

"The plan to change demography of IoK is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention.

"We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them. So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hour tomorrow, stop whatever you are doing and come out on the road to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people," he urged.

India's government, led by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, decided on August 5 to repeal of Article 370 of the Indian constitution, that granted occupied Kashmir special status. The government instituted a security lockdown and communications blackout to avoid violence. The clampdown is now on its 25th day.

Read: How India is seeking to portray 'calm, normalcy' in locked-down occupied Kashmir

While addressing the nation on occupied Kashmir on Monday, Prime Minister Imran had announced that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting with Friday (Aug 30) between 12pm-12:30pm.

The premier, taking the nation into confidence on the government's strategy regarding occupied Kashmir following India's revocation of Article 370, had vowed that Pakistan "will go to any lengths" to support the cause of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

On Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that in accordance with the premier's announcement regarding Kashmir Hour, sirens will be sounded at 12 noon and national anthem and Kashmir’s anthem will be played across the country.

According to Radio Pakistan, "all the people and vehicles will come to a standstill" when the national anthems are played.

The premier and chief ministers along with parliamentarians will lead the nation by coming in front of their respective secretariats and office buildings, said Radio Pakistan, adding special prayers for the people of Kashmir would be offered after Friday prayers.