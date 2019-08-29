DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 29, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Officer who resigned over Indian govt's treatment of Kashmiris asked to resume duty

Dawn.comAugust 29, 2019

Email

An officer of the Indian Administrative Service, Kannan Gopinathan, resigned in protest of the Indian government's treatment of the people of occupied Kashmir. — Photo courtesy The Wire
An officer of the Indian Administrative Service, Kannan Gopinathan, resigned in protest of the Indian government's treatment of the people of occupied Kashmir. — Photo courtesy The Wire

An officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), who resigned in protest of the Indian government's treatment of the people of occupied Kashmir, has been asked to resume duty until his resignation is accepted, The Wire reported on Thursday.

According to The Wire, Kannan Gopinathan, who submitted his resignation on August 21, had said: "This is not Yemen, this is not the 1970s, that you can deny basic rights to an entire people and nobody will say anything about it. It has been 20 days since there has been a lockdown on a whole region with all kinds of restrictions.

"I cannot remain silent over this even if this means I have to resign from the IAS in order to speak freely and that is what I have done."

He said "he could not continue to do his job while seeing that the bureaucratic machinery was being misused to curtail people’s rights and freedoms, and there was an ‘Emergency’ in place".

Additionally, the IAS officer said that after he had decided to resign, efforts were made to "discredit his opinion by saying that he had charges of misconduct against him".

Quoting the Press Trust of India, the publication reported that Gopinathan was issued a notice by the department he had been posted in, which cited rules from the personnel and training department stating that a government official's resignation was effective after being accepted.

"Therefore, you are hereby directed to continue attending to your assigned duties immediately, till a decision is taken on your resignation," the notice said.

Gopinathan told PTI that he was not aware of the notice.

India's government, led by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, decided on August 5 to repeal of Article 370 of the Indian constitution, that granted occupied Kashmir special status. The government instituted a security lockdown and communications blackout to avoid violence. The clampdown is now on its 25th day.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
khan
Aug 29, 2019 02:54pm

Hats off to this person. Salute to his courage step. Is this the only even minded person in whole india?

Recommend 0
Mohan
Aug 29, 2019 02:55pm

Welcome to all views, as long as they are nonviolent in a democracy.

Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 29, 2019 03:01pm

Don't give in.

Recommend 0
tq
Aug 29, 2019 03:02pm

I salute the man. It shows there is hope.

Recommend 0
K. Aksay Gul
Aug 29, 2019 03:02pm

Sure, a lot of soldiers do not like that kind of duty. Their hearts are not in it.

Recommend 0
Sad
Aug 29, 2019 03:04pm

Well done sir, great respect to you, and your immense courage.

Recommend 0
Atif
Aug 29, 2019 03:08pm

That takes a lot of courage. I am sure Indian Media will dub him ISI spy.

Recommend 0
Ijaz
Aug 29, 2019 03:19pm

Brave man

Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 29, 2019 03:22pm

Voice of conscience has spoken . Kannan has left a legacy for the rest of us to follow, not just for Kashmir but wherever oppression happens to be the case. A real role model

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Aug 29, 2019 03:24pm

This guy is from communist state Kerala.

Recommend 0
Mo
Aug 29, 2019 03:25pm

some one sensible

Recommend 0
Helping Hands
Aug 29, 2019 03:28pm

Hats off to you, Sir!

Recommend 0
Qaisar
Aug 29, 2019 03:28pm

He is a great man and earns a respect across the borders. After seeing Kannan decision to resign, I am encourage to say that there are still sane voice in Indian Bureaucracy.

Recommend 0
Haider
Aug 29, 2019 03:31pm

Mr. Gopinathan, I salute you Sir. People like you are reason of hope for India. The Indian Administrative Service has unfortunately lost an intelligent, courageous, and patriotic officer.

Recommend 0
Sajad
Aug 29, 2019 03:35pm

The both Indian and Pakistani bureaucrats should learn from him

Recommend 0
ADIL MUSTAFA
Aug 29, 2019 03:45pm

Respect.

Recommend 0
USman
Aug 29, 2019 03:50pm

He is free to express his opinion.

Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 29, 2019 04:04pm

What a great individual - nice to see humanity taking precedence over jingoism

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Aug 29, 2019 04:09pm

More will follow his footstep to prove we are all human being.

Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Aug 29, 2019 04:26pm

You have my respect.!

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Aug 29, 2019 04:26pm

India is breaking all the laws of civil and humanity it is a shame.

Recommend 0
Noman Rasheed
Aug 29, 2019 04:29pm

You don't need to be a Muslim to sympathize with Kashmiri people. You just need to be human. Salute to this officer!

Recommend 0
Noor Khan
Aug 29, 2019 04:31pm

Hmmm, Good People still exist there. Bravo Man

Recommend 0
zf
Aug 29, 2019 04:35pm

Thank you Kannan. Someone had the moral compass pointing in the right direction in India.

Recommend 0
Saeed
Aug 29, 2019 04:43pm

Bravo man

Recommend 0
Omar
Aug 29, 2019 04:48pm

He has put everything on the line, WOW! How many of us have this kind of conviction and courage?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 29, 2019

Fiscal blowout

The numbers are screaming to be heard by now.
August 29, 2019

Airspace closure

INDIA’S brutality in held Kashmir needs a firm response from Pakistan, one that helps highlight the Kashmiri cause...
August 29, 2019

A royal mess

POLITICS is a dirty business. It is an oft-repeated cliché, but recent events in Karachi only confirm it. The...
Updated August 28, 2019

PM on Kashmir

The fact is that a coherent policy is needed to tackle this issue and raise it at the international level.
August 28, 2019

CPEC authority

IT is a little puzzling to hear repeated mentions from government officials about their intention to create what ...
August 28, 2019

From English to Urdu

THE Punjab government recently announced that, come March 2020, the medium of teaching at government primary schools...