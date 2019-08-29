DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 29, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Zardari taken to Pims for medical tests

Wajiha KhanainAugust 29, 2019

Email

The former president is facing back and heart problems. — DawnNewsTV/File
The former president is facing back and heart problems. — DawnNewsTV/File

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Thursday for medical tests, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to Pims staff, results of the tests being conducted today will determine if the former president should be admitted to the hospital.

Sources from the hospital said that Zardari is suffering from back pain and heart problems.

The former president was brought to the hospital in an armoured vehicle. The hospital has been put under tight security for the PPP co-chairman's visit.

When contacted, Pims Executive Director Dr Ansar Maxood said that today's trip to the hospital was for routine tests.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the former president on June 10 after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court in the fake bank accounts case. On Aug 16, the court sent the former president to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

Since then, members and workers of the PPP have been raising their voices against the government for "not giving the former president access to health facilities".

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government was attempting to "murder" his father Asif Ali Zardari by not following doctors' advice to have a medical check-up done of the imprisoned former president.

A day earlier, a doctor from the hospital told Dawn that a few days ago a medical team of the hospital had examined Zardari in jail and advised that some tests related to heart disease should be conducted at the hospital.

He, however, conceded that the government would be the one to decide whether to shift Zardari to the hospital or not.

“We will conduct some tests and it would be better if he is hospitalised,” he had said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 29, 2019

Fiscal blowout

The numbers are screaming to be heard by now.
August 29, 2019

Airspace closure

INDIA’S brutality in held Kashmir needs a firm response from Pakistan, one that helps highlight the Kashmiri cause...
August 29, 2019

A royal mess

POLITICS is a dirty business. It is an oft-repeated cliché, but recent events in Karachi only confirm it. The...
Updated August 28, 2019

PM on Kashmir

The fact is that a coherent policy is needed to tackle this issue and raise it at the international level.
August 28, 2019

CPEC authority

IT is a little puzzling to hear repeated mentions from government officials about their intention to create what ...
August 28, 2019

From English to Urdu

THE Punjab government recently announced that, come March 2020, the medium of teaching at government primary schools...