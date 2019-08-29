DAWN.COM

Pakistan successfully tests night launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi: ISPR

Dawn.comAugust 29, 2019

A still image from the video shared by ISPR.
Pakistan has successfully carried out the night training launch of Ghaznavi, a surface to surface ballistic missile, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday.

The missile "is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kilometres", said Maj Gen Ghafoor via a tweet, which also included a video of the launch.

According to DG ISPR, the president and prime minister "conveyed appreciation to the team and congratulations to the nation" for the successful testing of the missile.

Earlier in May, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of Shaheen-II, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

In January, Pakistan witnesses another successful launch of the tactical ballistic missile Nasr as part of the Army Strategic Forces Command training exercise.

The missile is capable of defeating — by assured penetration — "any currently available BMD [Ballistic Missile Defence] system in our neighbourhood or any other system under procurement [or] development", the military's media wing had said.

Nh
Aug 29, 2019 11:45am

Good. Army is always ready to defend Pakistan.

Sachin
Aug 29, 2019 11:52am

Pakistan has to show something everyday to satisfy domestic audience.

