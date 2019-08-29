PCB names panel to interview coaching staff

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday formed a five-member panel, having two independent and three own officials, to interview the candidates for the roles of national side’s coaching staff.

The panel includes former Test captain Intikhab Alam — who had previously been the man­ager-cum coach of Pakistan team, which won the World Cup-1992 and the manager of national side that won the World Twenty20 in 2009.

The others in the panel are former Test batsman Bazid Khan — son of ex-Pakistan captain Majid Khan who is now a respected cricket commentators — PCB governing board member Asad Ali Khan, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan and Zakir Khan, the PCB director — International Cricket.

“The interviews for the role of head coach and bowling coach will be carried out on Thursday after which the panel will send its recommendations to PCB chairman Mr Ehsan Mani,” a PCB media press release stated on Wednesday. “The interviews for the batting and strength and conditioning coaches will be conducted after the position of the head coach is filled.

“To maintain confidentiality, the PCB will not release the names of the candidates, who will appear in the interview process,” the media release concluded.

The seats fell vacant after the previous team management headed by Mickey Arthur failed to get extension in their three year tenure after the recent World Cup, in which Pakistan could not qualify for the semi-final on net-run rate.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2019