3 minor siblings drown in rainwater pool in Karachi

Three minor brothers drowned while another was rescued in a critical state after the four boys fell in a rainwater pool in Gulshan-i-Sohail vicinity of Karachi off Super Highway on Wednesday, police and health officials said.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur confirmed that all the four children were siblings and that they fell in a pool of water at an under-construction site.

The deceased victims were identified as Mohammad Shafi, 10, Abdul Bari, 7, and Mohammad Nabi, 6, while 5-year-old Mohammad Ghani is under treatment.

Site Superhighway Industrial Police Station SHO Chaudhry Aslam said that the four brothers were ostensibly swimming in rain-accumulated water near New Subzi Mandi off Superhighway.

The police officer said that rainwater from the recent heavy monsoon spell had developed an around five-to-six-foot-deep pond in the area.

He said the children were recovered by people in the area, however, two of them had died on the spot. The third was pronounced dead on arrival at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while the fourth boy was admitted for treatment.

The SHO said that the surviving child was currently not in a state to give a statement to police that would help ascertain as to how the tragic incident occurred.