Today's Paper | August 28, 2019

Aussie star Smith dismisses Archer threat ahead of fourth Test at Old Trafford

AFPAugust 28, 2019

Steve Smith suffered the concussion in the first innings of the drawn second Test at Lord's when he was hit by a 92mph Archer bouncer. — AFP
Australia's star batsman Steve Smith, who will return to action on Thursday after missing the third Ashes Test because of concussion, laughed off the claim that England pace bowler Jofra Archer was his nemesis.

Smith, who has been cleared to play in the tour match with county side Derbyshire, suffered the concussion in the first innings of the drawn second Test at Lord's when he was hit by a 92mph Archer bouncer.

However, the 30-year-old former Australia captain — who has scored two centuries and 92 in three innings in his first Test series since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal — told cricket.com.au he did not consider Archer to be his bogeyman.

"There's been a bit of talk that he's got the wood over me, but he hasn't actually got me out," said Smith.

"He hit me on the head on a wicket that was a bit up and down at Lord's.

"He actually didn't get me out. All the other bowlers have had more success against me, I daresay. I've faced them a bit more, but they've all got me out a lot more."

Smith, who in order to be passed fit for the Derbyshire game had to face short fast bowling in the nets to test his reaction speed and reflexes, said it might work to his benefit if the England strategy in the fourth Test at Old Trafford next week is to pepper him with short-pitched bowling.

"If they're bowling up there it means they can't nick me off, or hit me on the pad or hit the stumps," Smith said.

"With the Dukes ball I don't know, it's an interesting ploy. So we'll see what happens."

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 28, 2019 05:28pm

Whatever he says, it's a historic fact that Jofra Archer hit him with a bouncer on his neck at the Lord's Cricket Stadium during the second test match of the ongoing 2019 Ashes Series, which brought him down and triggered his downfall as such, he couldn't participate in the following third test match at Leeds, won by England in a memorable and nail-biting finish.

Sane One
Aug 28, 2019 05:32pm

Smith is the best Test batsman in the world. Archer is just another bowler like many others in West Indies though in England he got more success as there hasn't been a real fast bowler in England in as long as remember

